Dubai Launches Authority For Health Longevity Sheikh Hamdan Announced As Chairman

Dubai launched an authority for health longevity on Wednesday, June 10, set to be chaired by the emirate's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Dubai Longevity Authority will work to accelerate efforts to develop a world-class ecosystem that embraces the latest medical solutions, biotechnologies, and life sciences.

It will also build an integrated framework that brings together scientific research, innovation, investment, and global partnerships to create a healthier future for humanity.

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In an announcement, Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the Crown Prince will "lead a new phase in Dubai's journey in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the global economy".

"The world is witnessing an accelerated scientific revolution in life sciences, biotechnology, and medical innovations, and our ambition is for Dubai to be at the heart of this global revolution, a hub for developing solutions that elevate human health and quality of life.

Just as we have competed globally in the economy, tourism, and technology... we will compete globally in quality of life, healthy lifespan for humanity, and what is to come will be more beautiful and better, God willing."

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