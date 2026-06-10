King Attends JAF Ceremony Marking Accession To The Throne Day, Great Arab Revolt Anniversary, Army Day

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, attended on Wednesday a ceremony held by the JAF at the Martyrs' Memorial to mark the occasions of Accession to the Throne Day, the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt, and Army Day.

His Majesty laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and recited verses from the Holy Quran, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, signed the guestbook in which he expressed his great pride in the men and women of the armed forces and security agencies, and their ongoing efforts to protect the Kingdom and safeguard its achievements.

His Majesty bestowed medals on distinguished military and security personnel, in recognition of their efforts and dedication to service.

Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal, Prince Ghazi, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, and Prince Rashid, as well as Prime Minister and Defence Minister Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah attended the ceremony.