Birbank Introduces New Opportunity: Pensioners Up To The Age Of 73 Can Now Apply For Loans

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Good news for customers who receive their pensions through Birbank. The country's first digital bank has further expanded access to its financial services for pensioners. Under the new initiative, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a loan has been increased from 70 to 73.

As a result, pensioners aged up to 73 can now also benefit from Birbank's cash loan product. By continuously enhancing its products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers, Birbank aims to provide flexible and accessible financial solutions to a broader age group.

Under the new terms, pensioners can apply for cash loans of up to AZN 50 000. Loan applications can be processed at Kapital Bank/Birbank branches as well as at the bank's digital centers.

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