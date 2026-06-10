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Ukraine Asks Partners To Return Interceptor Missiles Nearing End Of Service Life - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Asks Partners To Return Interceptor Missiles Nearing End Of Service Life - Foreign Ministry


2026-06-10 09:22:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a briefing, according to Ukrinform.

“The Ukrainian side has managed to identify a number of interceptor missiles that will reach the end of their service life in the near future, which Ukraine could also acquire. We are currently engaged in active negotiations to obtain them, because what is the point of returning missiles to the manufacturer or disposing of them once they have reached the end of their service life?” the diplomat said.

He added that, in return, Ukraine is proposing to receive these interceptors, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is giving this issue priority attention.

Read also: Eleven Ukrainian regions hit by Russian attacks since start of week – Zelensky

“We hope we will be able to move this forward,” Tykhyi emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the supply of missiles for air defense systems, as well as international efforts to achieve peace, were the main topics of President Volodymyr Zelensky's June 9 meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

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