MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stakeholder Commissions New Quarry in Brazil

June 10, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Stakeholder Gold Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQB: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"), has entered into an agreement to purchase a 50% interest and to operate a fully licensed Quarry in Uruoca, Ceará, Brazil. The newly acquired quarry is producing a high-demand quartzite material known commercially as "Taj Mahal."

"Taj Mahal" is a premium quartzite prized for its durability, aesthetic appeal, and consistency, and has become one of the most sought-after natural stone products globally (see Figures 1 & 2). Producers are currently unable to meet market demand, and Stakeholder is pleased to report that several key clients have already placed pre-orders reflecting strong and immediate buyer interest.

"Our new quarry represents an opportune expansion of the company's exotic stone business in Brazil. Demand for this material is very strong, and early pre-orders indicate the commercial opportunity ahead. VMC is now positioned to become a key supplier of this material into a rapidly growing segment of the natural stone market."

"The new operation will be VMC's 4th operating quarry in Brazil. This acquisition is expected to significantly increase VMC's revenue in 2026 and beyond, and to create a substantial multiplier effect on sales from the company's other operating quarries. We look forward to moving quickly and to delivering value for our shareholders," stated Marcus Chase, President of VMC.







Figure 1. Taj Mahal fabricated in place

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Figure 2. Taj Mahal cut & polished in warehouse

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Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, VMC will acquire 50% ownership interest in the fully licensed operating quarry producing Taj Mahal material. The purchase price for this 50% ownership interest is BRL 3,000,000 (or CAD 763,500), of which BRL 900,000 (or CAD 229,050) will be satisfied by way of financing excavating equipment which will be utilized directly in quarry operations. A cash payment of BRL 100,000 (or CAD 25,450) was made at the time of signing, and a further BRL 600,000 (or CAD 152,700) is payable within two years of signing the agreement. There is no interest applicable to this deferred payment.

The final balance of BRL 1,400,000 (or CAD 355,300) is payable by VMC over the life of the quarry and may be repaid at any time without interest. This provides VMC with enhanced financial flexibility during the development and scaling of operations. Site expansion is now expected to take between 2 and 4 months, after which the new quarry is anticipated to transition into full-scale commercial production at a rate of 200 cubic meters per month.

"Stakeholder is developing a profitable stone business in Brazil with a view to minimizing share issuance and shareholder dilution, while concurrently conducting exploration on the company's 100% owned high-value exploration targets located on the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project in the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp.

"This strategy is designed to achieve the maximum possible share price re-rating with successful discovery."

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 1,140 contiguous mineral claims covering 22,700 hectares and spanning 20 km of the Coffee Mine Project's "Northern Access Route NAR " which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project which is being developed by Fuerte Metals Corp. These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project (" Ballarat ").

Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings Stakeholder is advancing exploration initiatives on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone exploration targets which are separated by some 8 km, and which hold prospectivity for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route NAR, in the heart of the White Gold District.



Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100% owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. (" VMC "). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is seeking opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.



Christopher J. Berlet A.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Stakeholder Gold Corporation

...

416 525 - 6869

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Stakeholder Gold Corp.