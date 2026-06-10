Sweet Security Expands Into U.S. Federal Market, Pursues Fedramp Moderate Authorization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partners with Coalfire Systems to support FedRAMP readiness and expand access to cloud and AI security for federal agencies

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Security, a leader in proactive cloud and AI security, today announced its plan to expand into the U.S. federal market and pursue FedRAMP Moderate authorization. With this expansion, Sweet is partnering with Coalfire Systems, Inc., a leading Third-Party Assessor Organization (3PAO), throughout its FedRAMP journey to benchmark its federal security program against industry leaders and help accelerate audit readiness.

“As we advance our FedRAMP journey, we remain committed to delivering trusted cloud security solutions to federal agencies,” said Eyal Fisher, co-founder and CPO of Sweet Security.“By being where the action is, Sweet helps organizations prevent risk before it becomes an incident, defend against active threats, and protect what matters most - including the rapidly expanding AI systems and workloads that are reshaping the federal landscape. As we expand our presence in the federal sector, we will continue investing in the operational rigor, security practices, and governance required to earn and maintain customer trust.”

The move comes as federal agencies and government contractors continue to accelerate cloud modernization and AI adoption while facing increasing pressure to strengthen cybersecurity and meet evolving compliance requirements.

“We continue to see strong demand across the public sector for security solutions that enable innovation while meeting rigorous compliance and security requirements. Advancing our FedRAMP journey is an important step in broadening access to Sweet for federal agencies and government contractors, helping them accelerate cloud and AI adoption with greater confidence and resilience." said Bryan Whorton, SVP of Sales at Sweet Security.

“As federal agencies move toward risk-based security models, visibility into real-world risk in cloud environments is becoming increasingly important. Sweet Security's investment in pursuing FedRAMP certification demonstrates a serious commitment to serving this market, and Coalfire is proud to support them as they work toward that goal.” said Coalfire Executive Vice President, Karen Laughton.

About Sweet Security

Sweet Security helps organizations secure cloud and AI environments using runtime intelligence. By operating where the action is, Sweet enables security teams to prevent risk before it becomes an incident, defend against active threats, and protect what matters most. The platform provides deep visibility into applications, identities, infrastructure, and AI workloads in production, helping organizations prioritize real risk, strengthen resilience, and accelerate response. For more information, visit sweet and follow on LinkedIn.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

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