AISLE Introduces Snapshot, Bringing Frontier-Class Vulnerability Detection Inside The Walls Of Regulated And Security-Sensitive Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering deploys inside customers' private cloud, on-premises, or air-gapped environments, with source code and security data never leaving organizational control

SAN FRANCISCO and PRAGUE, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISLE, a pioneer in AI-native vulnerability lifecycle management, today introduced AISLE Snapshot, a new offering that gives regulated and security-sensitive enterprises access to frontier-class vulnerability detection inside their own environments, at a fraction of the cost, with source code and security data that never leave their control.

Organizations are under increasing pressure to secure growing codebases against a rapidly expanding vulnerability landscape. Reported CVEs are up 42.5% year-over-year through mid-2026, and attackers are leveraging AI to accelerate discovery and exploitation at the same pace. Yet many organizations remain locked out of the best tools by data sovereignty, compliance, and operational constraints.

AISLE Snapshot deploys AISLE's frontier-class vulnerability discovery technology directly inside the customer's private cloud, on-premises, or fully air-gapped environment, eliminating the data sovereignty and compliance barriers that have kept the best tools out of reach. Organizations receive verified findings prioritized by business impact, with the full context needed to move from discovery to remediation without delay.

“The organizations with the greatest pressure to secure software often face the strictest requirements around privacy, sovereignty, and operational control,” said Ondrej Vlcek, co-founder and CEO of AISLE.“They can't send their code to external services, but they also can't afford to wait or to throw more people at the problem.

“AISLE Snapshot is designed to be up and running quickly, with no added strain on security teams. And because we're smart about model selection, matching the right model to the right task rather than defaulting to frontier, organizations get faster performance at a fraction of the cost. The result isn't a raw dump of findings. It's verified, prioritized intelligence that security teams can act on immediately.”

Frontier-Class Detection Without Frontier-Class Costs

AISLE Snapshot delivers vulnerability discovery at approximately 10 times greater cost efficiency than frontier models such as Anthropic's Mythos. Snapshot also extends that efficiency through triage, prioritizing findings across large codebases and broad software portfolios without prohibitive infrastructure costs.

Organizations using AISLE Snapshot can:



Achieve industry-leading detection - powered by a combination of AI-based code analysis and AI-guided fuzzing

Act on findings, not noise - receive verified, business impact-prioritized results with a false positive rate under 5%

Deploy anywhere - public cloud, private cloud, on-premises, or fully air-gapped, with no compromise on capability

Leverage the right model for the job - use AISLE-optimized cybersecurity LLMs or existing models to maximize performance and cost efficiency

See their full exposure in days - with no added strain on security teams Budget with confidence - flat, predictable pricing independent of token usage

To date, AISLE has discovered and responsibly disclosed more than 225 CVE s across widely used software projects, including OpenSSL, Linux, cURL, Apache, Mozilla, Redis, OpenEMR, and Elastic. While Snapshot is focused on vulnerability discovery and prioritization, it is built on the same platform that enables AISLE's closed-loop approach to vulnerability management, spanning discovery, prioritization, remediation, verification, and self-improvement.

The AISLE platform has been benchmarked against billions of lines of code and delivers an industry-leading signal-to-noise ratio, helping security teams focus on the issues that matter most. AISLE ranks #1 in three categories of UC Berkeley's independent vulnerability-detection benchmark: CVE volume, CWE breadth, and MITRE Top-25 reach, ahead of Google, Anthropic, and the rest of the field.

Request an AISLE Snapshot and bring your full vulnerability exposure, along with prioritized findings, into focus.

About AISLETM

AISLE is a pioneer in AI-native vulnerability lifecycle management, taking security teams from detection to verified, human-approved fixes, autonomously. Our closed-loop platform uncovers vulnerabilities that legacy tools miss, generates ready-to-merge patches, and gets smarter with every remediation cycle. Built to deploy across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments, AISLE serves even the most regulated and security-sensitive industries. Learn more at aisle.

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

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