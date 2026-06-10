American Oncology Network And Colla Health Partner To Expand Whole-Person Cancer Care And Behavioral Health Support In Community Oncology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership launches at AON partner practices, Hematology Oncology of Indiana and Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute and is available to all AON partner practices nationwide

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation's fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, today announced a national partnership with Colla Health to expand access to behavioral health services for patients receiving cancer care in community-based settings.









The partnership launches with two AON partner practices – Hematology Oncology of Indiana and Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute – and will be available to all AON partner practices nationwide by the end of 2026.

Cancer affects more than a patient's physical health. Throughout the cancer journey, many patients experience anxiety, depression, stress, sleep disturbances and other emotional challenges. Through this partnership, patients will have access to specialized behavioral health support, including therapeutic support, case management, and psychiatric oversight and consultation designed specifically for people living with cancer.

Colla Health's oncology-focused behavioral health model integrates mental health support into a cancer practice and patient journey, helping patients build coping strategies, improve quality of life and navigate the emotional challenges that often accompany diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

“Community oncology is about caring for the whole patient, not just treating the disease,” said Todd Schonherz, CEO of American Oncology Network.“By partnering with Colla Health, we are expanding access to specialized behavioral health resources that complement the exceptional cancer care our practices already provide. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care close to home.”

The program connects eligible patients with behavioral health specialists through convenient telehealth and phone-based services. Care is coordinated alongside the oncology team, helping ensure patients receive support throughout every stage of treatment and recovery.

“Patients facing cancer often experience emotional and psychological challenges that can affect their overall well-being and treatment experience,” said Stephen“Fred” Divers, MD, chief medical officer of AON and medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute.“This partnership enables us to provide additional support tailored to the unique needs of our patients, helping them feel heard, supported and empowered throughout their care.”

“Behavioral health is an essential component of comprehensive cancer care,” said Brian P. Mulherin, MD, medical director at AON and medical oncologist at Hematology Oncology of Indiana.“By integrating these services into the patient experience, we can better address the emotional impact of cancer while supporting patients through treatment, recovery, and survivorship.”

Colla Health's behavioral health clinicians and psychiatric team specialize in psycho-oncology, a field focused on addressing the psychological, emotional and social effects of cancer. The services are designed to improve patient well-being while reducing barriers to accessing mental health care.

“We founded Colla Health to ensure patients facing serious illnesses have access to the mental health support they need alongside their medical treatment,” said Milan Thakor, co-founder and chief executive officer of Colla Health.“Our partnership with American Oncology Network expands access to specialized behavioral health services for patients receiving care in community oncology practices, where most cancer care in the United States is delivered.”

“Mental health is a crucial part of cancer care and we're grateful to AON for leading as a network in this work,” said Tyler Jones, MD, chief medical officer of Colla Health.“The evidence is clear: addressing depression and anxiety improves adherence, quality of life, and survival. We're proud to partner with AON to make that support routine in the community practices where most patients are treated.”

Announced during National Cancer Survivors Month, the partnership underscores the importance of addressing both the physical and emotional aspects of cancer care and survivorship while helping patients access the resources they need to thrive during and after treatment.

For more information about the American Oncology Network, visit. To learn more about Colla Health, visit.

About Colla Health

Colla Health provides a comprehensive behavioral health platform designed to integrate psychiatric and counseling care directly into community oncology practices. Colla Health combines deep clinical expertise with specialized training in psycho-oncology. Every clinician brings advanced psycho-oncology training, direct cancer patient experience, and evidence based therapeutic interventions. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Karen Riley Sawyer American Oncology Network...