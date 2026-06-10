CITY OF HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY IS NOW“BELIEVE, USA”: MAYOR EMILY B. JABBOUR JOINS TRULY HARD SELTZER AND U.S. SOCCER IN NAMING CITY THE CAPITAL OF AMERICAN SOCCER FANDOM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) USMNT Legend Brian McBride named“Honorary Mayor of Believe, USA” at opening of the Truly Believe Bar ahead of this summer's tournament

HOBOKEN, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, U.S. Soccer fans have a new place to call home – and it goes by a new name. Truly Hard Seltzer, the Official Hard Seltzer of U.S. Soccer, and U.S. Soccer have awarded the City of Hoboken, New Jersey the title of Believe, USA, following a nationwide search.

In that honor, Hoboken Mayor Emily B. Jabbour has officially signed a proclamation renaming the City“Believe, USA” for the duration of the tournament to celebrate the fans, driving unprecedented excitement for the sport across the country. The designation turns Hoboken into the capital of American soccer fandom during this summer's tournament – and creates a real-world destination for fans who believe.

It's also the first time in nearly 250 years that a U.S. city has carried the name“Believe.”

At the center of it all is the Truly Believe Bar, where Mayor Jabbour helped kick off the celebration as U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) legend Brian McBride was officially handed the key to“Believe, USA” during the pop-up bar's opening celebration.

KEY FACTS:



The City of Hoboken, New Jersey has been officially renamed“Believe, USA” for this summer's tournament in support of U.S. Soccer.

The Truly Believe Bar pop-up opened at 76 River Street, Hoboken, NJ as a destination for U.S. Soccer and Truly fans.

USMNT legend Brian McBride was named as“Honorary Mayor of Believe, USA” by Hoboken Mayor Emily B. Jabbour.

Truly Hard Seltzer has been the Official Hard Seltzer of U.S. Soccer since 2022; Believe, USA is the centerpiece of the brand's tournament-long“Drink Like a Believer” campaign. Truly Hard Seltzer is donating to the Hoboken Business Alliance in support of the city's small businesses, restaurants, and bars.

The journey to Believe, USA started in April, when fans across the country were asked to nominate the community that best embodies belief in U.S. Soccer. Hoboken quickly rose to the top – a one-square-mile city of about 60,000 residents with a passion for the game that punches well above its size.

Now, that passion has a home base.

"Hoboken has always been a city that shows up - for each other, for our community, and today, for U.S. Soccer," said Mayor Jabbour. "I am excited that we were nominated and thankful that when Truly and U.S. Soccer went looking for a city that believes, they selected us! I'm proud to declare the City of Hoboken the capital of American soccer fandom and to welcome fans from everywhere to see what that looks like in person. I encourage you to come, celebrate U.S. soccer responsibly, and enjoy all that our wonderful business community has to offer."

The heart of Believe, USA beats inside the Truly Believe Bar. The space has been reborn as the American clubhouse of the tournament featuring wall-to-wall jerseys, flags, signed memorabilia and more provided by U.S. Soccer, with a“Welcome to Believe, USA” photo wall marking the only town in America to carry the name. And for the bold: a working tattoo station offering on-the-spot Believe-inspired ink for fans willing to make their belief permanent. Throughout, Truly Hard Seltzer specials, game day surprises, specialty merch and more brings delicious refreshment and a whole lot of fun to fans who visit.

“Fans like the ones in Hoboken bring a kind of energy you can't miss,” said Brian McBride, USMNT legend and“Honorary Mayor of Believe, USA.”“Walking into the Truly Believe Bar brought me right back. This isn't just about renaming a city – it's about giving fans a place to come together and be part of something bigger.”

“This summer is about more than the matches themselves. It's about the communities, traditions, and fans that make soccer such an important part of people's lives,” said David Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at U.S. Soccer.“As this summer's tournament comes to our doorstep, we're seeing more people connect with the game and with each other. The Truly Believe Bar creates a place for fans to come together and be part of that experience.”

As part of the initiative, Truly Hard Seltzer also announced a donation to the Hoboken Business Alliance in support of the city's many small businesses, restaurants and bars, ensuring the spirit of Believe, USA leaves a lasting mark on the community long after the final whistle.

Believe, USA anchors Truly's“Drink Like a Believer” campaign - a tournament-long celebration of U.S. Soccer fandom. Truly has also brought soccer spirit to limited-edition packs, including:



Truly Star Squad Variety Pack: Designed in collaboration with U.S. Soccer, this exclusive 12-pack features four fruity flavors perfect for celebrating, including: Watermelon Wave, Orange Slices, Baller Berry, and Red, White & Tru. Truly 12 Collectible City Cans: Limited-edition 24-oz. Truly Wild Berry cans featuring each of the 11 select cities going all-in on soccer this summer, plus one for the nation. With custom graphics inspired by each city, hunt them down before they're gone!

Running throughout the summer, Truly also released a spirited soccer anthem with one unforgettable rally cry:“Gather up your crewly and cheer for the boys in the red, white and bluely!”

Follow along @Truly on YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook for updates. To find Truly near you, visit TrulyHardSeltzer.

About Truly Hard Seltzer

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative“beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers' lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus and Party packs), plus high-ABV flavor mix packs (Unruly), and culturally and seasonally relevant limited releases. To learn more, visit and follow Truly on social media.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative“beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

About the U.S. Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit .

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CITY OF HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY IS NOW“BELIEVE, USA”: MAYOR EMILY B. JABBOUR JOINS TRULY HARD SELTZER AND U.S. SOCCER IN NAMING CITY THE CAPITAL OF AMERICAN SOCCER FANDOM CITY OF HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY IS NOW“BELIEVE, USA”: MAYOR EMILY B. JABBOUR JOINS TRULY HARD SELTZER AND U.S. SOCCER IN NAMING CITY THE CAPITAL OF AMERICAN SOCCER FANDOM

CONTACT: Christina Boyadjian Truly Hard Seltzer...