Getyourguide Joins Sagrada Família For The Blessing Of The Tower Of Jesus Christ As An Official Collaborator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pope Leo XIV blesses the completed Tower of Jesus Christ at Barcelona's Sagrada Família on the 100th anniversary of Antoni Gaudí's death, making it the world's tallest church

BARCELONA – June 10, 2026 - GetYourGuide, the leading platform for unforgettable travel experiences, joins the Sagrada Família as Pope Leo XIV blesses the completed Tower of Jesus Christ in a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of architect Antoni Gaudí's death. GetYourGuide joins as both a long-standing partner and one of 15 official collaborators of the Sagrada Família 2026 program as part of the company's work to partner with the world's landmarks so generations to come can enjoy these cultural gems.

The completion of the central tower is the most significant milestone in the basilica's ongoing construction since work began in 1882 and, now, the Sagrada Família is the tallest church in the world.

Funded by global visitors and local champions: the importance of partnerships

The Sagrada Família receives no public subsidy. It is funded entirely by visitors, meaning every ticket, every tour, every booking goes into its construction fund. GetYourGuide has worked with the Sagrada Família for more than ten years, helping sell millions of tickets to a global audience, and is part of a broader portfolio of trusted partnerships with iconic cultural institutions including the Vatican Museums, the Milan Duomo, and the Brera Gallery.

At the press conference previewing Wednesday's mass and blessing, the basilica's General Director Xavier Martínez thanked the program's collaborating partners and spoke directly to its relationship with GetYourGuide, thanking the brand for having“ always been by our side.”

Gaudí brings the globe to Barcelona

Platform data reflects both the partnership's scale and the momentum around this week's ceremony. Interest in the Sagrada Família on GetYourGuide is already up more than 150% year-on-year, before the papal visit. Barcelona bookings have grown 23% in the first five months of 2026 alone. Seven of the city's ten most-booked attractions are now Gaudí sites, up from five the year prior, with Gaudí-related activities accounting for more than 60% of total Barcelona bookings on the platform.

Interest is also becoming more global. Travelers from Brazil are up 66%, Turkey up 97%, Japan up 41%. With geopolitical shifts rerouting international travel toward Europe, Barcelona is absorbing many of those visitors.

Responsibility at scale: working with cities and communities

"Gaudí spent his life in service of a vision he knew he would never see completed - that is what it means to build for future generations," said Johannes Reck, GetYourGuide co-founder and CEO, who will attend Wednesday's ceremony alongside co-founder and COO Tao Tao. "Every visitor we bring to the Sagrada Família is a stakeholder in its survival, and this week we feel the weight and the privilege of carrying that forward."

As crowds at the world's most visited sites increase, GetYourGuide's role has expanded, helping sites and cities manage demand intelligently so that iconic landmarks remain accessible and well-preserved for future generations. In Spain, the company works directly with Barcelona City Hall and neighborhood group Amics de la Rambla to balance the needs of residents and visitors. In Italy, it has worked directly with the city of Florence to ban alcohol-led tours from its platform in the city, and is partnering with the city of Rome to open Gabii to the public for the first time. GetYourGuide is also a member of organizations like CityDNA and the European Travel Commission, helping shape the future of a tourism industry that works for travelers, residents, and the landmarks they love.

The Sagrada Família 2026 program includes 31 events running from autumn 2025 through Christmas 2026 and funded entirely by patronage, is the most concentrated celebration of his legacy since his death.

For traveler tips on visiting the Sagrada Família, check out GetYourGuide's guide on visiting Sagrada Família.

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth travelling for. Travellers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 18,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences. More than 50,000 supply partners leverage GetYourGuide's easy-to-use platform to grow their businesses, offering 200,000 experiences to travellers around the world. For more information, follow GetYourGuide on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok and visit getyourguide.