Delhi Court Extends Custody Of Four Terror Suspects Linked To ISI, Underworld

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the police custody of four terror suspects allegedly linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Mumbai underworld network by five days in connection with a purported conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in major Indian cities.

The accused -- Harvinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Ang Kami Lama -- were produced before the Patiala House Court after the completion of their earlier police custody granted to the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Allowing the Special Cell's plea, the court extended their custodial interrogation by five more days to facilitate further investigation into the case registered under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During the hearing, the Delhi Police informed the court that provisions relating to terrorist acts, raising funds for terrorist activities and conspiracy have been invoked against the accused.

The Special Cell submitted that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that custodial interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the larger conspiracy and identify their alleged handlers based in Pakistan.

The police further informed the court that the probe was focused on tracing the network behind the module and gathering details regarding its alleged cross-border links.

According to the investigators, the accused were allegedly acting at the behest of Pakistan-based operatives and were involved in a conspiracy to carry out terror-related activities in India.

The case pertains to an alleged Pakistan-backed terror module that investigators claim had operational links with the D-Company network headed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

According to the Delhi Police, coordinated operations carried out across Delhi and several northern states led to the arrest of the accused and the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition, including Pakistan-manufactured hand grenades, Glock pistols and live cartridges.

The probe revealed that the terror module conducted reconnaissance of sensitive locations, including government installations, security establishments and crowded religious places in Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab, as part of a larger conspiracy.