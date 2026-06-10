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E3 Lithium
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:56 AM EST - E3 Lithium: Announced that all conditions associated with the previously announced federal government funding have now been met. The Company has executed the contribution agreement confirming up to $36,507,091 of non-repayable funding through Natural Resources Canada (NRCan)'s Global Partnerships Initiative, to accelerate the development of its Clearwater Project. As previously announced on March 2, 2026, the Funding will support 75% of the approximately $48 million project, including E3's project staff, to complete the final Phase 3 of the Demonstration Facility and the Clearwater Project Feasibility Study. The Funding is retro-active to April 1, 2026, and the Company can claim eligible expenses from the start of the second quarter. This support through the GPI will enable E3 to accelerate the development of its Clearwater Project at a critical juncture as the Company looks to complete major technical deliverables for Stage 1 of commercial operations. E3 Lithium shares V are trading down 2 cents at $1.11.
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