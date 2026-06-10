Neosapien Acquires Airbar® Brand Assets And Evolves The Legendary Touchscreen Solution For Modern Macbooks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, FL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoSapien, Inc., creator of the new LapTouchTM device and longtime AirBar® distributor, today announced the acquisition of AirBar® brand assets, including US trademark rights and remaining inventory associated with the iconic infrared touchscreen accessory.

Originally developed by Neonode in 2016, AirBar® became internationally recognized for pioneering the first infrared touch technology that added touchscreen functionality to traditional laptops. The product received widespread media attention from outlets including Unbox Therapy, CNET, TIME, and The Wall Street Journal, helping introduce millions of consumers to optical touch interaction.

Now, NeoSapien is bringing back the technology in an enhanced, new design for modern Apple MacBooks.

The company is introducing LapTouchTM, a next-generation evolution of the AirBar concept designed specifically for MacBook devices. The new platform combines infrared multi-touch technology with new Air-TouchTM capabilities, enabling contactless (mid-air) interaction without needing to touch the screen.