Hi Marley Unveils Vision For The Intelligent Communication Platform For P&C Insurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company expands agentic AI strategy across claims and service, building on nine years of P&C communication infrastructure

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi Marley, the trusted communication fabric for P&C insurance, today unveiled the next phase of its agentic AI strategy and a vision for how AI will orchestrate work across the full P&C ecosystem.

P&C insurance has always relied on an ecosystem of carriers, policyholders, adjusters, service providers, and technology partners working together through critical moments. Claim, policy, and service interactions can run across many parties, channels, and systems. But historically, the industry has lacked a shared communication layer to coordinate the people, information, and actions involved. The results are inefficiencies that slow resolution and negatively impact the customer experience.

Hi Marley has created a communication fabric-built upon a foundation of AI, automation, and workflow orchestration-to create a single, trusted conversation that connects the insurance network. AI accelerates the work insurance professionals do, keeping them in the driver's seat on the decisions that matter.

“Insurance is built on the trust carriers have spent decades earning, one policyholder at a time,” said Mike Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of Hi Marley.“Every capability we bring to market, from AI Assistants to workflow automation, is designed to make carriers stronger partners to their policyholders in the moments that matter most. We take this responsibility seriously, and it shapes everything we build.”

AI Built for Insurance

Hi Marley is advancing its platform with AI Assistants designed to help insurance professionals move work forward with greater speed, clarity, and coordination. This approach avoids the fragmentation that comes from bolting AI onto disconnected systems.

AI Assistants take on the routine collection, coordination, and follow-up work that fills insurance professionals' days by gathering information, keeping conversations moving, and surfacing what needs human attention so professionals can focus on judgment and care.

Because they are built directly into the platform, AI Assistants can draw on conversational context, the carrier's partner network, and the platform's depth in P&C to act with the awareness insurance work requires. That foundation sets Hi Marley's approach apart from other solutions and enables agentic AI to responsibly operate at scale.

“Insurance is complex, high-stakes work, and architecture and context matter,” said Jonathan Tushman, Chief AI Officer and CTO of Hi Marley.“Our AI is built to coordinate work across those handoffs. Auditability and governance are built into the platform so carriers can move at the pace their risk tolerance allows.”

New AI Assistants will be launching this fall and include claims triage and inbound inquiry support for adjusters.

Building a Connected Policyholder Experience

Hi Marley is also expanding its AI capabilities across the policyholder lifecycle, spanning claims and service and laying the foundation for sales. The goal is a“trusted contact” experience with conversations that carry context across every interaction. This continuity avoids policyholders having to start over with each touch, and carriers can serve them proactively and responsively at every moment. Hi Marley's AI-enabled service offering will be available later this month, with full inquiry resolution capabilities, including agentic voice, available this fall.

A growing group of forward-leaning carriers has been working with Hi Marley over the last 12 months to innovate the future of insurance communication. A single assistant drove an immediate 30% drop in inbound call volume and another reduced cycle time by 2.5 days. Carriers interested in working with Hi Marley can reach out to learn more.

To hear more about Hi Marley's vision for its intelligent communication platform, including a preview of what is coming over the next 12 months, watch the on-demand fireside chat featuring CEO Mike Greene, COO Lauren McCollem, and Stephanie Behnke, Hi Marley's Head of Market and Industry Insights and former carrier CIO, here.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the trusted communication fabric for P&C insurance. The platform connects carriers, policyholders, and service providers in a single, trusted conversation, and applies AI in the context of P&C insurance work so carriers can reduce friction, move faster, and deliver better experiences when it matters most. Purpose-built by insurance professionals and trusted by more than 130 customers, including 13 of the top 30 P&C carriers, Hi Marley helps the industry's most credible carriers coordinate work across their ecosystems. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Boston, you can learn more at .

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Escalate PR for Hi Marley

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