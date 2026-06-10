Myfitnesspal Introduces AI Coach To Deliver Personalized Nutrition Guidance Rooted In 20+ Years Of Nutrition Expertise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive coaching experience allows users to get real-time suggestions on what to eat to reach goals

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced the launch of AI Coach. Built on over 20 years of nutritional expertise and one of the world's largest food databases, AI Coach transforms daily food logging into personalized, actionable nutrition coaching powered by each user's own logged meals, goals, and habits.

Unlike broad AI tools that rely on generic surface-level prompts, AI Coach is grounded in users' real logged behavior over time, ranging from meals and macro trends to saved recipes and long-term habits. The result is a tailored experience backed by data, not viral trends, that becomes increasingly smarter and more customized the more users engage.

Accessible via a dedicated“Coach” tab, users can ask open-ended nutrition questions and receive immediate guidance, including:

Hyper-Personalized Insights : Contextual analysis of how specific meals or macro trends impact specific long-term goals.

: Contextual analysis of how specific meals or macro trends impact specific long-term goals. Actionable and Timely Suggestions : Immediate suggestions for food swaps, recipes, portion adjustments, or meal pairings. Whether you're out to dinner and want the top recommendation on the menu for your goals, traveling and need help navigating on-the-go food choices, or meal prepping and want to understand a cost effective protein-rich alternative to ground beef.

: Immediate suggestions for food swaps, recipes, portion adjustments, or meal pairings. Whether you're out to dinner and want the top recommendation on the menu for your goals, traveling and need help navigating on-the-go food choices, or meal prepping and want to understand a cost effective protein-rich alternative to ground beef. Feature Navigation: Guidance on how to maximize MyFitnessPal's existing tools and features to reach your goals.



“AI has made health advice more accessible, but people are looking for guidance that feels practical and relevant to their personal goals,” said Mike Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of MyFitnessPal.“They want a tool that understands their unique history and habits. AI Coach delivers on that expectation, but also allows users to benefit from more than two decades of nutritional expertise that MyFitnessPal brings. It translates everyday logging into hyper-personalized next steps, making deep nutrition insights available at an instant whenever a user has a question.”

The launch reflects evolving consumer demand for more intuitive, personalized nutrition and wellness support via AI. As people increasingly look for natural, conversational ways to ask health and nutrition questions, they also expect that guidance to be grounded in their individual goals, habits, and history. MyFitnessPal's approach meets that need by combining advanced AI with user-specific data to deliver personal and actionable insights.

“As dietitians, we know that nutrition information without context can be confusing to interpret and act on,” said Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal.“AI Coach acts as a real-time translator. It looks at what you ate for breakfast that morning, takes into account your goals, and gives you meaningful feedback that makes the act of logging food not only worthwhile but insightful.”

Early research1 informing the experience found that users are looking for more than tracking functionality alone with 53% of survey respondents reporting they only sometimes know how to act on it. At the same time, while 65% of survey respondents have used AI tools for health, fitness, or nutrition advice, concerns around accuracy, personalization and context remain. What these respondents value most is guidance that feels tailored to their individual needs, with adaptive and personalized meal suggestions noted as the most sought-after capabilities in an AI nutrition coach. AI Coach was designed specifically to bridge this gap, delivering personalized, contextual guidance that helps users better understand and act on their nutrition data.

Launching across the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the rollout marks the latest evolution in MyFitnessPal's broader strategy to make healthy behavior change more approachable, personalized, and sustainable through technology.

AI Coach is now available in the MyFitnessPal app through Premium and Premium+ subscriptions that also include tools like Meal Scan, Barcode Scan, and Voice Log to make tracking easier. The MyFitnessPal app is available for download via the App Store or Google Pla.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change, from GLP-1 nutrition support to one of the world's largest food databases with over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 40 connected fitness partners.

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1Survey of n=706 U.S. adults ages 18–64, census-representative by age and gender, interested in using health/nutrition tracking apps. Conducted via Qualtrics/Cint, May 15–21, 2026.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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