Wagerwire Receives Approval In Principle For Gibraltar Prediction Market Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company behind the world's first secondary marketplace for online sports bets is on track to become only the second group operating under Gibraltar's prediction market framework

Gibraltar, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wire Industries Inc., parent company of WagerWire, today announced that it has received approval in principle in Gibraltar for its prediction market subsidiary, Wire Markets Ltd., positioning the company to establish a regulated international foundation for prediction market operations and support future expansion into jurisdictions around the world.

Gibraltar's first prediction market license was granted to ADI PredictStreet, the Official Prediction Market Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026TM, that has also announced partnerships with DAZN and Fanatics Markets.

While prediction markets have only recently captured widespread industry attention, WagerWire has spent years building technology-based products rooted in market-based participation, price discovery, liquidity, and consumer control as it pioneered the world's first secondary marketplace for online sports bets from its headquarters in Los Angeles, California.

Through Wire Markets, the company intends to establish Gibraltar as its international base for prediction market operations, leveraging the jurisdiction's regulatory framework as a springboard for global growth. The company believes Gibraltar's leadership represents a rare opportunity to help shape industry best practices while building from one of the world's most respected gaming jurisdictions.

The approval in principle by Gibraltar supports the company's planned rollout strategy, with initial activation targeted around the start of the 2026 season for the NFL and major international soccer leagues.

The Honourable Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry of Gibraltar, commented: "Gibraltar has long been recognized as a leading jurisdiction for innovative and responsibly regulated gaming businesses. We welcome applications from companies that prioritise transparency, compliance and technological innovation. WagerWire's application is being viewed favourably at this stage, subject to the completion of the relevant due diligence, assessment processes and regulatory requirements. We look forward to continuing our engagement with the company as that process progresses.”

Zach Doctor, CEO of WagerWire, said:“This is a transformational opportunity for WagerWire to fully realize our mission. For years, we've built products that challenge the status quo by introducing greater flexibility, liquidity, and control into traditional sportsbetting, and Wire Markets represents a natural extension of that vision.

We feel a strong alignment with Gibraltar's vision and its longstanding reputation as the gold standard in international gaming regulation. The jurisdiction's commitment to thoughtful innovation creates a powerful foundation for growth, and we're excited about the opportunity to build from Gibraltar as we pursue a global vision for the future of prediction markets.”

About WagerWire

WagerWire is the creator of the world's first secondary marketplace for online sports bets, allowing users to buy and sell active sportsbook wagers before the final whistle. Through its proprietary technology, WagerWire has pioneered a new category of sports wagering focused on liquidity, transparency, and consumer control. The company is backed by leading investors from the gaming, sports, and technology sectors.

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