Lewis & Ellis Leader Reflects On Midpoint Of SOA Term, Reinforces Priorities For Profession And Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Dave Dillon, Senior Vice President and Principal at Lewis & Ellis, LLC, is marking the midpoint of his term as President and Chair of the Society of Actuaries (SOA), reflecting on early progress and reinforcing priorities that support both the profession and Lewis & Ellis's long-standing commitment to industry leadership.

Dillon was elected SOA President and Chair in November 2025 and began serving in that role following the 2025 SOA ImpACT Conference. Before that, he served as President-Elect, an experience that helped prepare him for the responsibilities of leading the organization and working closely with the Board, staff, and volunteers on the issues facing the profession.

The SOA is one of the world's leading actuarial professional organizations, supporting actuaries and actuarial candidates through education, research, professional development, and member engagement. As President and Chair, Dillon helps lead the SOA Board and support the organization's mission of advancing actuaries as leaders in measuring and managing risk.

As he looks to the remainder of his term, Dillon said his focus remains on helping ensure the SOA continues to be relevant, responsive, and trusted, while supporting members and candidates at every stage of their careers.

“I want to help reinforce the value of the actuarial profession and the important role actuaries play in serving businesses, policymakers, and the public,” Dillon said.“That includes supporting strong member engagement, high-quality professional development, and thoughtful leadership that helps position the profession well for the future.”

Dillon said his time as President-Elect, combined with the first half of his presidency, has reinforced the importance of listening carefully, understanding different perspectives, and working toward constructive progress.

“One of the biggest lessons of leadership is that it starts with listening,” Dillon said.“The actuarial profession brings together people with different backgrounds, specialties, and viewpoints. The best path forward is usually one built on thoughtful discussion, sound judgment, and a willingness to work toward common goals.”

Dillon has volunteered with the SOA since 2008 and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including as a member of the SOA Board of Directors, the SOA Research Committee, the SOA Health Section Council, and the Professional Development Curriculum and Content Creation Council. Through that service, he has worked with actuaries across practice areas and career stages, experiences he said have broadened his perspective and strengthened his appreciation for the profession's responsibility to the public.

“Volunteering with the SOA has had a significant impact on my career,” Dillon said.“It has expanded my perspective, helped me build relationships across the profession, and deepened my appreciation for the broader purpose of the work actuaries do.”

That sense of purpose also connects closely to Dillon's work at Lewis & Ellis. As Senior Vice President and Principal, he advises insurers, regulators, and other organizations on complex actuarial, financial, and regulatory matters. He said the same values that shape his service to the profession also guide his work at L&E: technical excellence, professionalism, integrity, and practical leadership.

“My work at Lewis & Ellis and my service to the SOA are closely connected,” Dillon said.“Both involve helping organizations think carefully about important issues, make sound decisions, and serve their stakeholders responsibly. I'm grateful to be part of a firm that values professional involvement and leadership in such a meaningful way.”

Dillon said his role as SOA President and Chair also reflects Lewis & Ellis's long-standing commitment to the actuarial profession and to the insurance industry more broadly.

“Lewis & Ellis has always placed a high value on expertise, service, and professional engagement,” Dillon said.“I believe this opportunity reflects not only my own commitment to the profession, but also the caliber of the people and the culture we have built at L&E.”

As he enters the second half of his term, Dillon said he remains focused on making meaningful, lasting contributions to the actuarial profession. He expressed appreciation for the support of SOA staff, Board members, volunteers, and his colleagues at Lewis & Ellis, and said he looks forward to continuing that work.

About Lewis & Ellis

Lewis & Ellis is a full-service actuarial and insurance consulting firm serving insurance companies, regulators, attorneys, and other organizations across the United States.