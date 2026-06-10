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Boyarmiller Earns Listing In Prestigious 2026 Chambers And Partners Rankings
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BoyarMiller has been named by Chambers and Partners, an esteemed independent research firm, in their 2026 rankings for excellence in the firm's three practice areas – corporate M&A, real estate, and commercial litigation.
Texas: Corporate/M&A | Highly Regarded | USA | Band 2 | 2026
Texas: Real Estate | USA | Band 3 | 2026
Texas: Houston & Surrounds: Litigation: General and Commercial | USA | Band 5 | 2026
Beyond practice area rankings, BoyarMiller is proud to celebrate the following individuals:
Texas: Corporate M&A
Gary Miller, Founding Shareholder | USA | Band 5 | 2026
Jet A. McGuire, Senior Associate | USA | Associates To Watch | 2026
Texas: Houston & Surrounds, Litigation: General Commercial
Andrew Pearce, Shareholder | USA | Band 5 | 20256
Chris Hanslik, Firm Chairman | USA | Band 4 | 2026
Texas: Real Estate
Hilary Tyson, Shareholder | USA | Band 4 | 2026
Tiffany Melchers, Shareholder | USA | Band 4 | 2026
“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our attorneys helping businesses address complex legal and strategic challenges,” said Chris Hanslik, Firm Chairman of BoyarMiller.“To be acknowledged across our practices speaks to the strength of our collaborative approach and the reputation we have built for delivering practical, business-minded counsel. We are especially proud to see our individual attorneys recognized for their leadership and dedication to client success.”
Chambers and Partners compiles its rankings through in-depth, independent research, gathering insights from clients, peers, and members of the business community. Their evaluations highlight each lawyer's legal proficiency, experience, effectiveness, client service, and dedication to their specific practice areas.
To learn more about BoyarMiller's services and nationally recognized legal team, visit BoyarMiller.
About Chambers and Partners
Chambers and Partners is an independent research company operating across 200 jurisdictions, delivering detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers. Chambers USA edition is compiled through assessment of a lawyer's work from external market sources, with an emphasis on technical legal ability and client service. Firms and lawyers need to demonstrate sustained excellence to be ranked in the guide.
About BoyarMiller
BoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, we have been providing practical and smart business solutions. Our firm is comprised of three practice groups-corporate mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and litigation-and we serve multinational companies, middle-market businesses and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation.
Texas: Corporate/M&A | Highly Regarded | USA | Band 2 | 2026
Texas: Real Estate | USA | Band 3 | 2026
Texas: Houston & Surrounds: Litigation: General and Commercial | USA | Band 5 | 2026
Beyond practice area rankings, BoyarMiller is proud to celebrate the following individuals:
Texas: Corporate M&A
Gary Miller, Founding Shareholder | USA | Band 5 | 2026
Jet A. McGuire, Senior Associate | USA | Associates To Watch | 2026
Texas: Houston & Surrounds, Litigation: General Commercial
Andrew Pearce, Shareholder | USA | Band 5 | 20256
Chris Hanslik, Firm Chairman | USA | Band 4 | 2026
Texas: Real Estate
Hilary Tyson, Shareholder | USA | Band 4 | 2026
Tiffany Melchers, Shareholder | USA | Band 4 | 2026
“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our attorneys helping businesses address complex legal and strategic challenges,” said Chris Hanslik, Firm Chairman of BoyarMiller.“To be acknowledged across our practices speaks to the strength of our collaborative approach and the reputation we have built for delivering practical, business-minded counsel. We are especially proud to see our individual attorneys recognized for their leadership and dedication to client success.”
Chambers and Partners compiles its rankings through in-depth, independent research, gathering insights from clients, peers, and members of the business community. Their evaluations highlight each lawyer's legal proficiency, experience, effectiveness, client service, and dedication to their specific practice areas.
To learn more about BoyarMiller's services and nationally recognized legal team, visit BoyarMiller.
About Chambers and Partners
Chambers and Partners is an independent research company operating across 200 jurisdictions, delivering detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers. Chambers USA edition is compiled through assessment of a lawyer's work from external market sources, with an emphasis on technical legal ability and client service. Firms and lawyers need to demonstrate sustained excellence to be ranked in the guide.
About BoyarMiller
BoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, we have been providing practical and smart business solutions. Our firm is comprised of three practice groups-corporate mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and litigation-and we serve multinational companies, middle-market businesses and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation.
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