DIY Decor: 6 Ways To Give Super Stylish Makeover To Old Bottles

Got a bunch of empty plastic and glass bottles lying around the house? With a little bit of creativity, you can transform them into gorgeous decor pieces. Instead of splurging on expensive items from the market, give these old bottles a fresh, stylish look to brighten up every corner of your home. The best part? These DIY ideas won't burn a hole in your pocket.

Give it a Luxury Look with Pearl Work

First, paint a plain glass or plastic bottle with any solid colour you like. After it dries, use a glue gun to stick pearls of different sizes onto it. You can create a floral pattern, a wave design, or even cover the entire bottle with pearls. This design looks super premium on a centre table or in a showcase.

Create Traditional Decor with Mirror Work

Buy some small round, square, or diamond-shaped mirrors and stick them onto the bottle. For an extra touch of glam, you can add a golden lace or a stone chain around the mirrors. When light hits them, the mirrors sparkle beautifully, making the bottle look like a designer decor piece.

Get Artistic with an Acrylic Paint Makeover

If you love painting, this one's for you. Use acrylic colours to create Mandala art, floral designs, geometric patterns, or even abstract art on the bottles. A mix of light and dark shades will give the bottle a unique look. Once you're done, apply a coat of varnish to make sure your design stays safe for a long time.

Achieve a Rustic Look with Jute Rope and Lace

Apply glue to the bottle and wrap a jute rope tightly around it, from bottom to top. You can then decorate it with bits of lace, wooden buttons, or small artificial flowers. This rustic, handmade style is very trendy right now and looks amazing on a balcony or in the living room.

Make a Royal Piece with Stone and Kundan Work

First, paint an old bottle in a matte gold, silver, or black colour. Then, use colourful stones, kundan, pearls, and beads to create an intricate design on it. This DIY decor adds a royal touch to your home, making it perfect for festivals and special occasions.

Modern Decor with Fairy Lights and Glitter

Simply put some fairy lights inside a transparent glass bottle and spray a light layer of glitter on the outside. At night, the bottle glows like a beautiful lamp. This is a super stylish decoration idea for your bedroom, balcony, or that cosy coffee corner.