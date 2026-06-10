Ben Davies Signs New Spurs Deal, Set For 13Th Season At North London

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 10 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have announced that defender Ben Davies has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay in north London and ensuring he will enter a remarkable 13th season in a Spurs shirt.

One of the club's longest-serving players, the 33-year-old Wales international has made 363 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Swansea City in 2014 and was part of the squad that lifted the UEFA Europa League title in 2025.

“Tottenham Hotspur really feels like home. It's been a huge part of my football journey, and I'm grateful for what the Club has given me so far in my career,” Davies said after signing the new deal.

“It's been difficult over the past few months, not being able to help the team on the pitch in some tough moments due to injury. So I tried to help the boys off it as much as I could, being a voice in the dressing room and around the group, contributing in any way I could.

“My heart's on my sleeve for this Club, and I'll give everything for it,” he added.

Davies arrived at Tottenham as a 21-year-old from boyhood club Swansea City and quickly established himself as a key member of the squad. He helped Spurs reach the League Cup final in his first season and was part of the side that recorded successive top-three Premier League finishes in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The Welshman also featured prominently during Tottenham's run to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2018/19, missing only four matches throughout that campaign.

A versatile defender capable of operating at left-back or in a back three, Davies enjoyed one of his finest seasons in 2021/22 when he played 43 matches across all competitions and featured in Tottenham's final 27 Premier League games as the club secured a return to the Champions League.

Only 29 players in Tottenham's history have made 350 or more appearances for the club, underlining Davies' status as one of the modern-era stalwarts. Over the years, he has also grown into a leadership role, captaining Spurs on several occasions and becoming a respected figure within the dressing room.

His most memorable achievement in Lilywhite came in 2025 when Tottenham ended their long wait for major silverware by winning the UEFA Europa League in Bilbao. Davies was involved in all but two matchday squads during the successful campaign and climbed to second on the club's all-time appearances list in European competitions.

At international level, Davies remains a key figure for Wales. A regular captain of the national side, he reached the milestone of 100 international caps in October last year and has represented Wales at UEFA Euro 2016, UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.