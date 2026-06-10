Meghalaya Govt Puts Foreign Trips Of Ministers, Mlas, Officials On Hold For Six Months

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 10 (IANS) The Meghalaya government has decided to put on hold all officially funded foreign visits by Ministers, MLAs and government officials for a period of six months as part of a broader expenditure rationalisation and austerity initiative, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken in the larger public interest and comes at a time when governments across the country are exercising fiscal prudence amid emerging global economic uncertainties, including rising geopolitical tensions and pressures on foreign exchange resources.

According to officials, the state government believes that prudent management of public expenditure is essential to ensure that resources remain focused on priority sectors and developmental commitments. As a result of the decision, eight proposed foreign study visits and exposure programmes involving around 63 to 68 officials and representatives from various departments have been deferred.

The proposed programmes were related to governance, livestock development, climate-resilient water management, healthcare systems, project implementation, environmental management and electoral administration. The deferred visits included destinations such as the United Kingdom, Denmark, the United States, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Argentina.

Officials said the move should not be viewed as a withdrawal from international engagement or knowledge exchange, but rather as a temporary pause on expenditure-bearing overseas travel while ensuring continued focus on governance priorities within the state.

The government has maintained that several of the intended learnings and collaborations would continue to be pursued through virtual engagements, technical partnerships and other avenues of cooperation during the restriction period.

The six-month suspension is part of the state's efforts to maintain fiscal discipline and optimise the utilisation of public resources without affecting ongoing developmental programmes and welfare initiatives.

Officials further clarified that the state government's notification does not apply to foreign visits fully funded by the Government of India or entirely sponsored by Multilateral Development Banks. Such visits will continue to be considered, subject to the requisite approvals from the Ministry of External Affairs and other competent authorities.

The state government reiterated its commitment to balancing developmental priorities with responsible financial management while continuing to explore opportunities for international cooperation and capacity building through cost-effective means.