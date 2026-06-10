Punjab: Patiala Gets State's First-Of-Its-Kind Hybrid Cleaning Model

MENAFN - IANS) Patiala, June 10 (IANS) Marking a paradigm shift in Punjab's urban sanitation and cleaning initiative, state Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday announced a first-of-its-kind hybrid cleaning model that would make this city the cleanest in the state within a month and eventually position Punjab as India's cleanest state.

Demonstrating the new system on Patiala's streets this morning, Bains said the hybrid model integrates mechanised shrub-cutters, super-suction machines, and scrubbers with manual waste collection and road washing. It will operate on a pre-notified weekly cleaning schedule for every ward.

“Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, Punjab is attempting to implement India's most advanced cleanliness system. These automatic shrub cutters and super-suction machines will ensure roads and streets are cleaned every Monday. Grass, debris and waste will be gone in one pass,” Bains said in a statement.

The four-step cleaning protocol includes machine-cutting of wild grass and shrubs, followed by manual pickup of horticulture and bulky waste, suction of leftover litter, and road washing. Bains added that this is just the beginning.

“Next Monday will be even better, and it will keep improving every week. Wherever you see the road starting to shine, that is the result of this system,” he said.

The Local Government Minister emphasised that sanitation workers remain central to the initiative, with the second step totally relying on them to collect organic waste.

“Our safai sewaks are our core partners. The machines handle the heavy work and the detailing. The system is designed to reduce manual drudgery while increasing efficiency. Once the roads start gleaming, the frequency of deep cleaning will reduce naturally, but cleanliness will only increase,” he said.

“Our effort is to make Patiala the cleanest city in Punjab within a month. After that, we will roll out the initiative across Punjab,” the Local Government Minister added.