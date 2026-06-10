Manipur CM Meets Gadkari, Seeks Early Approval For Highway Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, June 10 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the progress of National Highway projects and the state's road infrastructure development.

A senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that during the meeting, held at Gadkari's official residence in New Delhi, the Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister on the steps taken by the state government to address long-pending issues related to the Imphal–Jiribam National Highway, which connects Manipur with Assam, and the Imphal–Dimapur highway linking the state with Nagaland.

Singh also urged the Union Minister to expedite the sanction of the proposed elevated highway project in Manipur, describing it as vital for improving urban mobility and enhancing overall connectivity within the state. According to the official, Gadkari responded positively to the Chief Minister's request and assured support for the project.

Regarding National Highway-37, popularly known as the Imphal–Jiribam highway, Singh informed the Union Minister that land compensation issues in Noney district had been addressed after a revised survey. The state Cabinet has approved the compensation package, and work on the project has already commenced.

On the Imphal–Dimapur (Nagaland) highway, the Chief Minister said that issues concerning the mountainous Kangpokpi district have been resolved. He also informed Gadkari that the state Cabinet had approved a special package to facilitate progress on the project.

Singh further apprised the Union Minister about the status of the Imphal–Ukhrul–Jessami highway project, noting that land-related issues continue to persist. However, he said the state government is actively engaging with stakeholders to achieve an early resolution and ensure smooth implementation of the project.

Later, in a post on Facebook, the Chief Minister said:“The Hon'ble Union Minister responded positively and assured his support for the development of Manipur's road infrastructure. I express my sincere gratitude for his continued guidance and commitment towards the progress of the state.”

The meeting assumes significance as the Manipur government continues to push for improved road connectivity and faster implementation of key infrastructure projects to boost economic development and ease transportation across the state.