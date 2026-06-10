TN: Charge Sheet Filed In Sulur Girl Murder Case, Trial To Begin Before POCSO Court

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, June 10 (IANS) The Coimbatore District Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet before a special court in the case relating to the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur last month.

The 819-page chargesheet, containing 104 prosecution witnesses and 215 documents, was submitted before the Special Court for trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The document was e-filed on Tuesday by the investigating team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Karikal Pari Shankar.

The case pertains to the death of a 10-year-old girl from Pallapalayam near Sulur, whose body was found in a private property near the Kannampalayam tank on May 22. The incident triggered widespread outrage across the district and prompted an intensive police investigation.

Police arrested K. Karthi (35) and R. Mohan (31), both residents of Pallapalayam, on May 23 in connection with the case. Karthi has been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, while Mohan faces charges under sections of the BNS and POCSO Act related to his alleged involvement in the crime.

According to the police, the investigation was completed within 18 days of the arrests. The probe involved forensic examinations, cyber forensic analysis and collection of witness statements.

Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) R.V. Ramya Bharathi said the investigation progressed swiftly due to close coordination among various police units and the timely receipt of forensic reports. She also noted that two eyewitnesses came forward during the investigation and assisted the police.

As part of the probe, investigators conducted DNA profiling and potency tests on the first accused. Cyber forensic examinations were also carried out to verify movements and communication records relevant to the case.

Police said the chargesheet includes scientific evidence, witness testimonies and documentary records collected during the investigation. Post-mortem findings and forensic reports have also been incorporated into the final report submitted before the court.

With the filing of the chargesheet, the investigation phase of the case has formally concluded. The matter will now move to the trial stage before the POCSO court, which will take up further proceedings in accordance with the law.