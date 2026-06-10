India To Host World Circular Economy Forum In Gandhinagar This Sept

The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) will be held in South Asia for the first time this year, with the event scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from September 15 to 18. The tenth edition of the global forum will place India at the forefront of efforts to scale circular economy solutions aimed at addressing the challenges of a resource-constrained world.

According to the official website, WCEF2026 will be jointly organised by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with support from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, in coordination with the Government of Gujarat and in collaboration with global and Indian partners.

Exciting news! The World Circular Economy Forum will be held for the first time in South Asia this year! The forum will take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, from 15 to 18 Sept. ♻️ Press Release: Picture credit: Topias Dean / Sitra#WCEF2026 twitter/rbRtipm9NM - Finland in India (@FinlandinIndia) June 10, 2026

Theme: Transition for People and Prosperity

The forum will be held under the theme "Circular economy: Transition for people and prosperity", bringing together communities, businesses and policymakers from across the world to advance sustainable development and resource efficiency.

Addressing a Resource-Constrained World

"The adequacy of resources has become a major concern for policymakers both in Western countries and in the Global South, albeit with different priorities. Amid current global conflicts, the cost of living is rising in many parts of the world. At the same time, the prevailing linear economy on which our modern economy is based wastes enormous amounts of resources," said Kari Herlevi, Director of the Global Circular Economy Programme at the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra. Sitra is the initiator of WCEF.

According to 'Circle Economy', a Dutch foundation partnering with WCEF, the world loses nearly USD 30 trillion annually because resources are largely used only once under the prevailing linear economic model.

India's Leadership in Sustainability

The organisers said that India is leading global efforts to promote sustainable lifestyles through its Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, while also advancing circular economy principles through programmes such as 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Forum Highlights and Opportunities

WCEF2026 is expected to provide a platform for showcasing scalable circular solutions, fostering global partnerships and strengthening India's position as a leader in the transition towards a circular economy.

Programme Structure and Participation

The programme will feature two days of the main forum, two days of accelerator sessions organised by collaborators and an expo highlighting circular economy innovations from India and around the world.

Organisers have also announced, for the first time, open calls for accelerator sessions and exhibition participants. The forum's programme and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks on the official WCEF website (WCEF2026).

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