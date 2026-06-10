NYSE: MMA Expands Bjjlink Beyond Gym Management With Launch Of AI-Powered Member Acquisition Platform

Highlights



AI-powered member acquisition platform enters beta deployment across BJJLink academy network

Designed to support future revenue growth by expanding BJJLink beyond software subscriptions into customer acquisition, digital services and commerce opportunities

Expands BJJLink beyond gym management software into digital growth, customer acquisition and commerce infrastructure

AI tools enable academy owners to create, optimize and manage professional digital storefronts without technical expertise

Future roadmap includes integration of websites, lead generation, class schedules, memberships, bookings and commerce workflows Strengthens BJJLink's position as a potential operating system for martial arts businesses globally

New York, NY, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA” or the“Company” and doing business as MMA), a technology driven ecosystem at the forefront of the global combat sports industry, today announced the beta launch of a new AI-powered member acquisition platform that expands BJJLink beyond gym management software and into digital growth infrastructure for martial arts academies.

The new platform is designed to help Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts academy owners create, optimize and manage professional digital storefronts that support member acquisition, lead generation, class enquiries and future digital commerce.

The launch represents a significant strategic expansion of BJJLink's role within the martial arts ecosystem, extending its capabilities from back-office administration into customer acquisition, digital presence and long-term business growth.

The Company believes the new capability can support future revenue growth by increasing platform utility, strengthening customer retention and creating opportunities for additional digital services and commerce-driven monetization.

The global martial arts industry remains highly fragmented, with most academies operated by coaches and small business owners who often rely on outdated websites, disconnected software tools and manual processes to attract and convert new members.

believes this creates a significant opportunity for purpose-built AI solutions that simplify customer acquisition while integrating directly into academy operations.

BJJLink currently supports more than 100,000 active students and forms part of broader ecosystem of over 530,000 user profiles, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms operating across 22 countries.

The initial beta release includes three core AI-powered capabilities:

. AI Website Review – analyzes an academy's existing website and uses it as the foundation for a redesigned digital storefront

. AI Start From Scratch – generates a new academy digital storefront using BJJLink templates specifically tailored for martial arts businesses

. AI Inline Assistant – provides a live AI editing assistant embedded directly within the platform, enabling academy owners to update content quickly without technical expertise

By integrating digital storefront creation directly into BJJLink, academy owners can manage both their operational infrastructure and public-facing digital presence from a single platform.

Nick Langton, CEO of said:

“Martial arts academy owners need technology that helps them grow, not just technology that helps them administer their business.

BJJLink began as a gym management platform. The next phase is broader: infrastructure that helps academies attract members, manage operations and generate more revenue from one connected platform.

Embedding AI directly into BJJLink reduces the time, cost and complexity required to establish a professional digital presence, while creating tighter integration between member acquisition and gym operations.

This is another important step toward making BJJLink the operating system for martial arts businesses globally.”

The new capability strengthens BJJLink's strategic positioning by connecting an academy's public facing digital presence with its underlying operating platform.

As adoption expands, expects the platform to support lead generation, membership conversion, bookings, payments, customer communications and future commerce initiatives through a single integrated ecosystem.

The AI-powered digital growth platform is currently being deployed through a controlled beta rollout with selected BJJLink customers while validates demand, performance and implementation requirements ahead of broader commercialization.

About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 100,000+ active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 22 countries across its various assets, continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders:



A Global Platform: Operating across 22 countries, connects local gyms with global communities and customers in a single, connected network of value.

Get Paid to Train: Engaging in training, streaming, coaching or simply supporting any activity, will earn Experience Points (XP), which is transparently logged on chain and can be redeemed for real rewards. One Unified Ecosystem: With existing platform assets including BJJLink, TrainAlta, Hype and provides a complete platform that covers training, community, content and fandom like no other.

For more information, visit

Disclaimer

As we continue to develop our plans discussed above, they could change and there can be no assurance as to any final outcome.

The information provided in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendations with respect to any financial instruments, investments, or issuers. This press release does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any particular person and each individual is urged to consult their legal and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements contained herein regarding our strategy, platform development, future operations, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein include or may include, but are not limited to, statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or use or contain words, terms, phrases, or expressions such as“achieve,”“forecast,”“plan,”“propose,”“strategy,”“envision,”“hope,”“will,”“continue,”“potential,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“predict,”“intend,”“should,”“could,”“may,”“might,” or similar words, terms, phrases, or expressions or the negative of any of these terms. Any statements contained in this press release that are not based upon historical fact are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of the Company. Such statements are not facts and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Prospective investors should not rely on these statements as if they were facts. Actual revenue may vary to current sales due to factors such as participant churn, cancellations, and changes in payment schedules, membership terms or pricing changes. Any references to verified gyms, partner gyms, user profiles refer to a database profile that has been claimed or created across the platform, which includes BJJ Link, Hype, and Steppen. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 filed with the SEC. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should carefully read the factors described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 filed with the SEC to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business and industry, and any underlying forward-looking statements. Except where required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update, withdraw or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

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Investor Webinar & Live Q&A

MMA Inc. management, led by CEO Nick Langton, will host a live investor webinar and Q&A session on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 4:15 PM EDT.

During the webinar, management will provide investors with an update on the Company's strategy, recent developments, growth initiatives, and upcoming milestones, followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Investors are encouraged to register in advance by visiting:

Participation is free, but registration is required.

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:Oncore Network LLCEmail: