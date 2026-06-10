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Iperionx: Titan Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) Presentation


2026-06-10 08:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building a U.S. supply chain for heavy rare earths, titanium, zirconium and hafnium, delivering a U.S. critical mineral-to-metals platform for defense, aerospace, nuclear, semiconductors, robotics and advanced manufacturing supply chains

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to provide a link to the Titan Critical Mineral Project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) presentation.

Link: DFS Presentation




Figure 1: IperionX DFS presentation

About IperionX

IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.

Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.

IperionX's titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, automotive and additive manufacturing.

Contacts

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO
Toby Symonds, President
Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors:...
Media:...

+1 980 237 8900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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