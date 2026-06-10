Natarajan's RS Nomination Row: Telangana MP Files Complaint Over Social Media Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 10 (IANS) Amid row over rejection of nomination of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan for Rajya Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against certain social media accounts for spreading what he called "malicious propaganda" against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

In the complaint filed with the Central Crime Station, he named 'Telugu Scribe' and other social media accounts for propagating on social media that there is a conspiracy by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy behind rejection of the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan, the Telangana Congress In-Charge.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Reddy requested that a full-fledged investigation be conducted on this and an FIR be registered.

The Lok Sabha member from Bhuvanagiri sought action against 'Telugu Scribe', its handlers, associated persons and political conspirators for executing a "deep-rooted political conspiracy, fabricating electronics records, distributing fake news and publishing highly defamatory content targeting the Chief Minister".

"This is a clear case of an organised attempt by a digital proxy entity acting on behalf of an opposition party in Telangana, which was recently rejected by the people and is desperate to regain political ground, to destabilise the democratically-elected state government and breach public tranquillity," the complaint said.

The Congress MP said that accused individuals published a post on social media platforms X and Instagram, alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy executed a secret conspiracy against Meenakshi Natarajan by covertly sharing old legal case details with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are hatching conspiracies to join hands.

He alleged that opposition parties BJP and BRS are working together to create trouble for the Congress in Telangana.

He clarified that there is only a private complaint against Meenakshi Natarajan, and there is no need to show it under the 'case' Section in Form-26 as per the Representation of the People Act.