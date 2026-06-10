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Netanyahu Confirms Re-Election Bid Ahead of October Deadline
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will contest the country's forthcoming elections, his right-wing Likud party announced Wednesday.
Likud confirmed in a concise statement that Netanyahu would "run in the upcoming elections," providing no additional details beyond the declaration.
The announcement followed US President Donald Trump's remarks to media questioning whether Netanyahu intended to seek re-election, according to a Tuesday report from the outlet.
While Israeli authorities have yet to formally announce an election date, national legislation mandates polls must be conducted no later than October.
Likud confirmed in a concise statement that Netanyahu would "run in the upcoming elections," providing no additional details beyond the declaration.
The announcement followed US President Donald Trump's remarks to media questioning whether Netanyahu intended to seek re-election, according to a Tuesday report from the outlet.
While Israeli authorities have yet to formally announce an election date, national legislation mandates polls must be conducted no later than October.
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