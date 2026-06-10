Datadog's Agentic AI Push Wins Wall Street Support Analysts See More Upside For DDOG Stock



Piper Sandler said the company's ability to autonomously transform enterprises' IT operations is compelling.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow views Datadog's product velocity as helping the company maintain its market position even as competitive pressure increases. Canaccord highlighted the technical capabilities of Datadog's new Bits AI updates.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) hosted its annual Dash user conference, introducing a range of new technologies that centered on autonomous agentic AI capabilities for Bits AI, after which the stock drew multiple price target hikes from Wall Street analysts who see the company extending its leadership in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape.

At the time of writing, DDOG stock was down over 2% on Wednesday.

Barclays Says 'More Confident' In DDOG's Autonomous Observability Platform

Barclays hiked its price target on Datadog to $260 from $215 and kept an 'Overweight' rating on the stock, according to TheFly.

The firm said that Datadog's conference left it more confident in the company's vision of building an autonomous observability platform. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow views Datadog's product velocity as helping the company maintain its market position even as competitive pressure increases.

Canaccord analyst Kingsley Crane raised Datadog's price target to $250 from $225 and maintained a 'Buy' rating.

Crane updated his model following the Dash conference, where Chief Executive Officer Olivier Pomel confirmed that Bits AI is not merely a point of platform differentiation but 'just as importantly, an indirect driver of consumption growth by flipping incentive structures.'

Canacord analyst highlighted that the company's Bits AI investigations have more than doubled from December to March, while MCP Server tool calls quadrupled quarter over quarter, spans sent to AI observability nearly tripled, and over 2,000 customers used the Bits SRE agent in a single month.

Meanwhile, Piper Sandler also raised the company's price target to $275 from $230 and kept an 'Overweight' rating. The firm noted that Datadog has brought in a lot of incremental autonomous agentic capabilities to Bits AI. It can now monitor and remediate autonomously, building on existing investigative capabilities.

Piper Sandler also added that the company's ability to transform IT operations of enterprises in an autonomous fashion is compelling and stated it is confident in Datado's ability to scale its core platform while driving adoption of agentic solutions.

DDOG's Dash User Conference

At DASH, Datadog unveiled more than 100 new technologies and capabilities to Bits AI, a suite of agents built to automate development, security and operational workflows, to find and fix issues autonomously across the development loop and data lifecycle.

"AI has created new operational challenges where code development has outpaced human-scale management, and malicious actors now use AI to attack critical systems," said Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer at Datadog.

What Retail Thinks Of DDOG

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained 'bearish,' amid 'normal' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

DDOG stock has gained over 69% so far this year.

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