Bransgrove Steps Down As Hampshire Chairman After GMR Completes Full Takeover

MENAFN - IANS) Southampton, June 10 (IANS) Rod Bransgrove has stepped down as Hampshire chairman after GMR Group completed its full takeover of the county club and its holdings, bringing to an end the nearly 25‐year administrative reign that saw him rescue the club from insolvency and oversee its move to the Utilita Bowl.

Bransgrove, 75, relinquished the chairmanship in 2023 but remained Group Chairman and majority shareholder of the club until the GMR deal was completed. GMR, co‐owners of Delhi Capitals in the IPL and WPL, had first entered Hampshire in 2024, before valuing the Hundred franchise Southern Brave at 98 million pounds in the ECB's equity sale the following year.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman of GMR Sports, has now taken over as group chair effective June 1, while Bransgrove has been appointed as Honorary Life President and will remain on the board as a director and advisor for the next three years.

“This moment brings to a close a chapter that has meant more to me than words can express. What we have built at Hampshire has been a collective effort, driven by incredible people, loyal supporters, and partners who believed in a shared vision.

“I am overwhelmingly grateful to all those people who have shared this ground-breaking experience with me. I have immense pride in what we have achieved here and unequivocal confidence that, under GMR's full ownership, the club and venue are in the safest of hands. The future is incredibly exciting, and I will be watching closely,” said Bransgrove in a Hampshire statement on Wednesday.

Apart from the IPL and WPL, the GMR group has expanded its cricketing footprint in recent years, with direct involvement in Dubai Capitals (ILT20) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket). Grandhi also paid tribute to Bransgrove's 'extraordinary leadership and vision.'

“I would like to pay tribute to Rod for the extraordinary leadership and vision he has shown over the past quarter of a century. His stewardship has not only transformed Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl into a world-class sporting and leisure destination but has also fostered a culture built on passion, resilience, and community that is truly special.

“As we take on this responsibility, we recognise that the true strength of this organisation lies in its people and in the spirit that Rod and his team have nurtured over many years. Our commitment is to honour and preserve that culture, while thoughtfully aligning it with GMR's core values to create a unified, forward-looking organisation.

“We are excited to build on the remarkable legacy that has been established here, investing in long-term growth and innovation, and ensuring that the club continues to thrive for the benefit of its members, supporters, and the wider community for generations to come,” he added.