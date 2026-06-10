403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sharjah Collection Triumphs at the REVE Luxury Awards 2026 with Six Prestigious Honours
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Sharjah Collection dazzled on international stage winning six prestigious honours at the REVE Luxury Awards 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the wor’d’s leading experience-led hospitality brands. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of Al Badayer Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat and Nomad by Sharjah Collection across a range of global and regional categories.
The recognition highlights Sharjah Collec’ion’s continued commitment to creating exceptional destinations that celebrate nature, heritage, wellbeing, and authentic connections to place. Developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the collection has become renowned for offering distinctive experiences that showcase the Emirate's diverse landscapes, from sweeping desert dunes and pristine coastlines to immersive nature retreats.
Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed Ben Zaied, General Manager of Sharjah Collection, said: "Winning six honours at the REVE Luxury Awards is a proud moment for the entire Sharjah Collection team. These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to creating meaningful experiences that inspire discovery, foster wellbeing, and celebrate the extraordinary natural and cultural heritage of Sharjah. We are honoured to see our retreats recognised on both the regional and global stage, and we dedicate this achievement to our passionate teams who continuously deliver memorable experiences for our guests."
Among the standout winners, Al Badayer Retreat by Sharjah Collection received two prestigious accolades, being named Luxury’Women’s Sa–ctuary – Global and Luxury Boutique– Retreat – Middle East. Set amidst the golden dunes of central Sharjah, the retreat offers a unique desert escape where wellness, tranquillity, and authentic Arabian hospitality come together in an unforgettable setting.
Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection achieved international recognition with two global titles, securing Luxury Wellbe–ng Retreat – Global and Luxury B–ach Retreat – Global. Located within a protected coastal sanctuary on Sharjah's East Coast, the retreat is celebrated for its harmonious blend of nature, sustainability, privacy, and wellbeing-focused experiences.
Meanwhile, Nomad by Sharjah Collection was recognised as Best Hidden Gem – Middle East and Eco-Friendly Upscale Resor– – Middle East. The awards acknowledge the property's innovative hospitality concept and its commitment to environmentally conscious travel experiences that encourage guests to reconnect with nature in meaningful ways.
The REVE Luxury Awards celebrate excellence across the global hospitality industry, recognising properties that consistently deliver outstanding guest experiences, innovation, and service. Securing six honours across both global and regional categories further strengthens Sharjah Collection's reputation as one of the Middle East's most distinctive hospitality portfolios.
As travellers increasingly seek experiences that are authentic, immersive, and purpose-driven, Sharjah Collection continues to set new benchmarks for experiential tourism, offering destinations where culture, nature, sustainability, and hospitality come together to create journeys that are both memorable and meaningful.
The recognition highlights Sharjah Collec’ion’s continued commitment to creating exceptional destinations that celebrate nature, heritage, wellbeing, and authentic connections to place. Developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the collection has become renowned for offering distinctive experiences that showcase the Emirate's diverse landscapes, from sweeping desert dunes and pristine coastlines to immersive nature retreats.
Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed Ben Zaied, General Manager of Sharjah Collection, said: "Winning six honours at the REVE Luxury Awards is a proud moment for the entire Sharjah Collection team. These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to creating meaningful experiences that inspire discovery, foster wellbeing, and celebrate the extraordinary natural and cultural heritage of Sharjah. We are honoured to see our retreats recognised on both the regional and global stage, and we dedicate this achievement to our passionate teams who continuously deliver memorable experiences for our guests."
Among the standout winners, Al Badayer Retreat by Sharjah Collection received two prestigious accolades, being named Luxury’Women’s Sa–ctuary – Global and Luxury Boutique– Retreat – Middle East. Set amidst the golden dunes of central Sharjah, the retreat offers a unique desert escape where wellness, tranquillity, and authentic Arabian hospitality come together in an unforgettable setting.
Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection achieved international recognition with two global titles, securing Luxury Wellbe–ng Retreat – Global and Luxury B–ach Retreat – Global. Located within a protected coastal sanctuary on Sharjah's East Coast, the retreat is celebrated for its harmonious blend of nature, sustainability, privacy, and wellbeing-focused experiences.
Meanwhile, Nomad by Sharjah Collection was recognised as Best Hidden Gem – Middle East and Eco-Friendly Upscale Resor– – Middle East. The awards acknowledge the property's innovative hospitality concept and its commitment to environmentally conscious travel experiences that encourage guests to reconnect with nature in meaningful ways.
The REVE Luxury Awards celebrate excellence across the global hospitality industry, recognising properties that consistently deliver outstanding guest experiences, innovation, and service. Securing six honours across both global and regional categories further strengthens Sharjah Collection's reputation as one of the Middle East's most distinctive hospitality portfolios.
As travellers increasingly seek experiences that are authentic, immersive, and purpose-driven, Sharjah Collection continues to set new benchmarks for experiential tourism, offering destinations where culture, nature, sustainability, and hospitality come together to create journeys that are both memorable and meaningful.
Evops-PR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment