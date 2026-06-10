Quote Of The Day By Greta Thunberg: 'Some People Say That The Climate Crisis...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In discussions about climate change, one of the most debated questions is who should bear responsibility for the environmental challenges facing the world today. While many argue that everyone contributes to the problem, others believe that the burden is not shared equally.

Today's quote by Greta Thunberg challenges the idea of collective blame and instead calls for accountability from those with the greatest influence on the planet's future.

“Some people say that the climate crisis is something we have all created. But that is just another convenient lie. Because if everyone is guilty, then no one is to blame.” - Greta Thunberg

The quote highlights the importance of accountability, urging society to identify major polluters and decision-makers rather than spreading blame equally.

This quote was said by Greta Thunberg, the internationally known Swedish climate activist. It stems from her speeches and climate advocacy work, in which she has consistently challenged governments, corporations, and powerful institutions for failing to take adequate action against climate change. The statement reflects her belief that responsibility for the climate crisis is not equally shared and that major contributors must be held accountable.

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The quote argues that blaming everyone equally for climate change can be misleading. While individuals contribute to environmental problems through their daily activities, large corporations, industries, and policymakers often have a far greater impact on greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation.

When responsibility is spread so widely that everyone is considered equally guilty, it becomes difficult to identify those who have the power, influence, and resources to create meaningful change.

Greta Thunberg emphasises that accountability is necessary for solving global problems. By recognising who has contributed most to the crisis and who has the authority to address it, society can demand effective action rather than allowing major contributors to avoid responsibility.

Why this quote resonates

This quote resonates because it challenges a common narrative that places equal responsibility on all people, regardless of their influence or environmental impact. Many individuals feel frustrated when they are asked to make sacrifices while large corporations continue practices that harm the environment.

The quote encourages critical thinking about fairness and accountability. It reminds people that real change requires leadership, responsibility, and systemic reforms. It also empowers citizens to question policies and demand action from governments and businesses rather than believing that individual efforts alone can solve a global crisis.

Learn about climate change and its causes. Support policies that promote sustainability and clean energy. Hold leaders and organisations accountable for their environmental commitments. Reduce personal waste and energy consumption. Participate in environmental awareness campaigns. Vote for and support leaders who prioritise climate action. Encourage businesses to adopt sustainable practices.

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Greta Thunberg was born on 3 January 2003, in Stockholm, Sweden, to Svante Thunberg and Malena Ernman. She is a Swedish environmental activist who gained international recognition for her efforts to combat climate change.

In 2018, she began a school strike outside the Swedish Parliament, demanding stronger action against global warming. Her movement, known as Fridays for Future, inspired millions of students worldwide to participate in climate strikes.

Greta has addressed world leaders at major international forums, including the United Nations, urging immediate action to reduce carbon emissions. Known for her direct and passionate speeches, she has become one of the most influential voices in environmental advocacy and continues to inspire people around the world to work towards a more sustainable future.

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