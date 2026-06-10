Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial Makes Contribution Towards Al-Lendale Community Centre Toilet Refurbishment

MENAFN - Pressat) Following a public consultation in January 2026, plans to refurbish the Allendale Community Centre's public toilets are now coming to fruition. Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial has contributed a £1,000 donation towards the project, which will help support the larger refurbishment costs.

The toilets are open to all members of the public, whether they use the Community Centre facilities or not. This latest contribution continues the strong and ongoing partnership between Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial and Allendale Community Centre.

Previous support from Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial has included:

Regular food donations to the Food Supply Hands-on labour assistance for repainting the Community Centre and the Food Supply Cabin Hosting a highly successful Christmas wreath-making event which raised over £2,200 for local causes Easter eggs for local Wimborne children

The donation was formally presented to the community centre, by Elisa Way and Karen Hill of Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial.

From left to right

David Phelps, John Sibbett (both trustees of the Allendale Community Centre)

Michelle Fuller (Volunteer with Ronnie the Dandie Dinmont), Karen Hill and Elisa Way from Poole and Wimborne Woodland Burial

Quote from Carole Chedgy, Vice Chair Trustee - Allendale Community Centre:

“We are incredibly grateful to Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial for this generous £1,000 donation. The refurbishment of our public toilets is a high priority, and this contribution will help support the larger refurbishment costs of the facilities we offer to the whole community. Their continued support over the past year has been outstanding – from hands-on help with painting to fundraising events and essential donations.”

Quote from Elisa Way, Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial:

“We are pleased to continue our support for Allendale Community Centre with this £1,000 donation towards the toilet refurbishment. The centre provides such a vital hub for the local community, and we are proud to play our part in maintaining and improving its facilities. Whether it's through financial contributions, practical help, or our Christmas wreath-making events, we remain committed to supporting local initiatives that benefit residents in Wimborne and the surrounding areas.”

Karen Hill, Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial, added:

“Seeing the positive impact of our previous donations and volunteering efforts has been wonderful. We look forward to continuing this partnership and helping ensure Allendale Community Centre remains a welcoming space for everyone.”