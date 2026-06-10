MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gold Strike Announces Fully Funded 2026 Drill and Exploration Program for Florin Gold Project, Yukon

June 10, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: GDSRF) (the " Company " or " Gold Strike ") is pleased to announce its 2026 exploration and drill program targeting the expansion of its inferred resource (the "Florin Gold Deposit") at the Florin Gold Project ("Florin Project"), in addition to advancing exploration across its FLR Gold Project ("FLR Project") and RJ Gold Project ("RJ Project"), all of which are located in the Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon (see Figure 1).

Key Highlights:

2026 drill program expected to comprise over 8,000 metres of diamond drilling. Initial drilling to target the inferred resources at the Florin Project, which comprises a pit-constrained inferred mineral resource of 2.507 million ounces ("Moz") of gold ("Au") (162.783 million tonnes at 0.48 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au at a 0.30 g/t cut-off). 1 Exploration drilling to test targets within 5 kilometres of the Florin Gold Deposit. Yellowknife-based Northtech Drilling Ltd. engaged to supply two diamond drill rigs, with mobilization planned for early July 2026. Class 3 Quartz Mining Approval (LQ00546a) for Florin Project extended through December 31, 2028, providing regulatory authority for the 2026 exploration program. Concurrent helicopter-borne magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey to cover the Florin Project, the FLR Project, and the RJ Project. Field crews to conduct stream sediment, soil, and rock sampling programs, building on historic exploration work. Drilling designed, in part, to generate metallurgical and structural data to support a future feasibility study.

Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Strike commented, "our fully funded 2026 drill and exploration program marks a significant milestone for Gold Strike. With over 8,000 metres of diamond drilling planned, camp construction is expected to begin in mid-June followed by two diamond drill rigs mobilizing in early July along with a concurrent airborne geophysical survey and geochemical sampling. After 18 months of M&A and financing activity, we are finally well positioned to meaningfully apply the latest advances in reduced intrusion related gold system ("RIRGS") exploration to the Florin Project and unlock the broader potential of our Yukon portfolio. The Florin Gold Deposit, which hosts a pit-constrained inferred resource of 2.507 Moz Au, remains open in all directions and at depth and we believe this season's work will enhance the resource while showing the exploration potential of our broader district-scale portfolio of properties".

2026 Drill and Exploration Program

The 2026 drill program is expected to commence in early July and consist of at least 8,000 metres of diamond drilling at and around the Florin Project. The drill program will be focused on two objectives: first, to enhance the Company's understanding of the Florin Gold Deposit (as described below); and second, to conduct exploration drilling to test targets within 5 kilometres of the Florin Gold Deposit. Concurrent surface exploration and geophysical survey programs will extend across the Company's broader Yukon portfolio, including the FLR Project and the RJ Project, along with both Gold Strike One ("GS1") and Gold Strike Two ("GS2") (see Figures 1 and 2). Detailed exploration plans for GS1 and GS2 will be discussed in a later news release.

Gold Strike has awarded the drilling contract to Northtech Drilling Ltd. of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, which will supply two diamond drill rigs. Mobilization of the rigs and establishment of the field camp are planned for early July 2026.

The initial drill holes will focus on the southwest sector of the current inferred resource footprint where the resource remains open and where some of the higher grade historic drill holes were drilled. The Company's initial drill targets have been located in accordance with the resource model set forth in the technical report for the Florin Project (see Figure 3 for a plan view of the historic and planned drill holes).

The drill program has also been designed to generate key technical information, including metallurgical and structural data, which will form part of the technical foundation required to support a future feasibility study for the Florin Project.

In August 2026, one of the drill rigs will be dedicated to testing exploration targets within 5km of the Florin Gold Deposit, at which time data from the airborne geophysics is expected to be available to aid targeting.







Figure 1. Location of Gold Strike projects located in the Tombstone Gold Belt and other notable gold projects.

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Concurrent Geophysical Survey

Concurrent with the drill program, Gold Strike will conduct a helicopter-borne magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey covering the Florin Project, FLR Project, and the RJ Project. This survey is expected to assist in identifying additional drill targets across the broader property portfolio.

Surface Exploration Programs

Field crews are expected to continue stream sediment, soil, and rock sampling programs across the Florin Project, the FLR Project, and RJ Project during the 2026 season, building on historic exploration work previously carried out on the property by the LIRECA Group, with the objective being able to produce additional drill targets for a 2027 drill program.

Permit Extension and Regulatory Update

The Class 3 Quartz Mining Approval (LQ00546a) for the Florin Project is valid through December 31, 2028. The extension was granted following the issuance of the Yukon government's YESAA2 Decision Document 2025-0069-0060.







Figure 2: Gold Strike's Florin Project, FLR Project, and RJ Project showing the Florin Gold Deposit location, prospective Mayo-tombstone intrusives, and the adjacent Stika Resources projects.

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Figure 3: The Florin Gold Deposit footprint showing historic drill holes and gold intervals, (coloured histograms) and proposed 2026 drill holes in white. Some of the better holes highlighted. The new holes are designed to enhance our understanding of the deposit, with potential to grow the footprint.

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About the Florin Project, FLR Project, and RJ Project

The Company's Florin Project consists of 500 quartz claims (~89km2) located in the Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon, Canada. At the core of the Florin Project is the Florin Gold Deposit, which hosts a pit-constrained inferred mineral resource of 2.507Moz of Au (162.783 million tonnes at 0.48 g/t Au at a 0.30 g/t cut-off). The Florin Gold Deposit sits on a reduced intrusion complex with extensive gold-bearing alteration developed along its margins, with the current resource remaining open laterally in all directions as well as at depth.

To date, 147 drill holes totalling approximately 31,000 metres (~22,500 metres at the Florin Gold Deposit area including the Saddle prospect and ~8,500 metres at the Regent prospect) have been completed across the intrusive system, leaving multiple structural corridors and intrusive contacts completely untested. Excluding the one-kilometre Florin Gold Deposit area, approximately four kilometres of the five-kilometre prospective geological trend remains to be drill tested, supported by coincident geochemical indicators.

The Company's FLR Gold Project consists of 838 quartz claims (~165km2) and the RJ Gold Project consists of 349 quartz claims (~66km2), both located in the Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon, Canada, contiguous with the Florin Project and adjacent to Sitka Gold Corp.'s RC project. Both projects are at an early exploration stage and are expected to benefit from the Company's 2026 surface exploration and geophysical survey programs.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The mineral resource estimate was prepared by GeoSim Services Inc. (Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo.) and David Kelsch, P.Geo., with an effective date of December 5, 2025. For further details, see the "Florin Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory", filed on April 13, 2026 on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at , and the Company's news release dated March 6, 2026. This technical report was prepared for Gold Strike Resources Corp. by GeoSim Services Inc. (Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo.) and David Kelsch, P.Geo.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Kelsch, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Gold Strike Resources

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on growing its ~2.5Moz gold resource base in the underexplored Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Florin Project, FLR Project, RJ Project, GS1 and GS2, which each lie within a district-scale land package that demonstrate multiple near-surface targets. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

GOLD STRIKE RESOURCES CORP.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles,

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email ....

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Cautionary Statements and "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's planned 2026 exploration and drill program, the mobilization of drill rigs and establishment of a field camp, the scope and objectives of the drill program, the potential to increase the mineral resource at the Florin Project, the conduct of a helicopter-borne magnetotelluric geophysical survey across the Florin Project, FLR Project, and RJ Project, the conduct of stream sediment, soil, and rock sampling programs, the generation of metallurgical and structural data to support a future feasibility study, the construction of a camp, and the exploration plan for GS1 and GS2.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. Exploration activities in Yukon are subject to permitting and regulatory approvals, seasonal access constraints, engagement with local communities and Indigenous rights holders, and availability of financing.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations.

The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 See "Mineral Resource Estimate" below for further details.

2 Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act.







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Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.