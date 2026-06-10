Storone And Myota Introduce Scale-Out Enterprise S3 Storage With The Smallest Flash Footprint And The Highest Level Of Data Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the leading provider of Real-Time Tiering Architecture, today announced a joint solution with Myota, an innovative cybersecurity company and pioneer in the emerging cyberstorage category, delivering a new architecture for enterprise S3 storage. StorONE's flash-efficient storage solution, combined with Myota's cyberstorage technology, creates a Scale-out enterprise S3 storage system that dramatically reduces the flash footprint while protecting data through advanced cryptographic security.

As enterprise data volumes continue to grow and flash and memory costs rise, organizations are increasingly looking for storage architectures that combine performance, efficiency, and security without the vendor lock-in and unpredictable cloud egress fees associated with hyperscale storage platforms. The joint StorONE and Myota solution addresses these challenges by combining two complementary technologies. StorONE provides a Real-Time Tiering solution that automatically keeps only active data on flash while transparently placing inactive data on lower-cost media. This architecture enables up to 9x more effective use of flash by dramatically reducing the flash footprint required to deliver enterprise-grade storage performance.

“Organizations today are under increasing pressure to control flash costs while strengthening security and resilience,” said Marc Staimer, President of Dragon Slayer Consulting.“Solutions that reduce reliance on expensive flash while providing strong data protection, security, and operational flexibility are becoming critical for modern IT environments.”

Myota's patented Shard and SpreadTM️technology encrypts data at write time and distributes cryptographic shards across independent storage locations. This architecture ensures that individual data fragments are independently meaningless and resistant to reconstruction, while still enabling seamless, real-time access for authorized users. Myota's solution delivers an extremely high level of protection against ransomware, data breaches and accidental data loss.

Together, the technologies create a scale-out enterprise S3 storage platform that delivers:



The smallest flash footprint in enterprise S3 storage

The highest level of data security

Cloud-compatible S3 flexibility

Zero Trust data protection architecture

No vendor lock-in No cloud egress fees

“Myota was built to fundamentally change how data is protected,” said Jim Walker, CEO of Myota.“By integrating our Cyberstorage architecture with StorONE's storage platform, organizations can deploy an S3-compatible storage system where security is built directly into the data itself.”

“Enterprises are facing a new reality where flash efficiency and infrastructure cost matter more than ever,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE.“Our architecture was designed to minimize flash usage while maintaining enterprise performance. By combining StorONE with Myota's Cyberstorage technology, organizations can achieve both infrastructure efficiency and the highest level of data security while maintaining full control over their storage infrastructure.”

The joint solution is available now for enterprise deployments and supports multi-site active-active architectures with the ability to instantly recover data to any point before an attack.

StorONE and Myota will hold a webinar on June 22nd at 1:00 PM Eastern time to discuss the business benefits of this important partnership and its relevance in today's storage market. To participate, sign up here.

About StorONE

StorONE is an enterprise storage platform that delivers up to 9× ROI from flash storage through Real-Time Tiering technology that dramatically reduces storage costs and dependency on constrained flash supply chains.

All data automatically and transparently moves at block-level granularity across flash and HDD in real time while remaining immediately accessible without compromising performance or enterprise data protection services.

Built on StorONE's One-Volume Architecture, where each volume operates as an independent storage entity supporting block, file, and object workloads. StorONE transforms storage in the same way virtualization transformed servers and SDN transformed networking allowing customers to choose any server, any media, and any cloud environment. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Myota

Myota is a cybersecurity company and pioneer in the emerging cyberstorage category that works at the storage layer to deliver cyber resiliency without requiring typical data redundancy strategies. The company's patented Shard and SpreadTM technology enables total ransom immunity and facilitates instant rewind while cutting storage infrastructure costs by 50%. Myota accomplishes this by making security intrinsic to the data itself at write time, encrypting each file, sharding the data, and spreading the resulting bits across multiple storage sites. Advanced mathematical techniques make it computationally impossible for attackers to reconstitute the sharded data while at the same time allowing data owners to instantly and completely reconstruct their data even if fragments are lost or unavailable. For more information go to: .

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for StorONE +1 410-658-8246...