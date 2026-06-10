Medecision Named #1 Care Management, LTSS, And Complex Care Coordination Technology Vendor By Black Book Research In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual State of Payer Digital Technology report recognizes client ratings of payer IT vendors

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medecision, a healthcare technology company whose unified data platform, agentic AI capabilities, and embedded change management support empower health plans, providers, and risk-bearing organizations to realize better outcomes, has been named the #1 client-rated vendor in Care Management, LTSS, and Complex Care Coordination by Black Book Research's 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology: Managed Care and Health Plans report.

The annual Black Book payer technology awards recognize the highest-rated vendors across 27 managed care technology categories that serve health plans, managed care organizations, payer enterprises, and related healthcare organizations across software, platforms, and technology-enabled services. The awards are announced prior to the AHIP annual meeting to provide healthcare executives, technology buyers, and managed care leaders with independent client satisfaction intelligence ahead of one of the industry's most important national gatherings.

How did Medecision win Black Book's #1 ranking in Care Management, LTSS, and Complex Care Coordination for 2026?

Medecision earned the top ranking through Black Book's rigorous 18-KPI evaluation focusing on strategic fit, outcome realization, and adoption maturity, based on verified client feedback from payers and health plans. These include:



strategic fit and use-case alignment

outcome realization and value proof adoption and change enablement maturity



Medecision's platform ranked highest among all competitors in Black Book's Care Management, LTSS and Complex-Care Coordination category, based on verified client feedback from payer, health plan, and managed care technology users.

“This award validates the trust our clients place in Medecision and inspires us to continue innovating solutions that empower health plans and providers to manage complex populations more effectively,” said Kenneth Young, President and CEO of Medecision.“We're dedicated to being the technology partner that helps drive real improvements that modernize care delivery and improve outcomes at scale."

Why are Black Book rankings important?

Black Book's rankings are designed to help healthcare buyers evaluate vendor performance using independent, experience-based feedback from verified users. For the 2026 payer IT study, the research organization conducted an eight-month survey of more than 8,000 U.S. managed care and health plan respondents.

The 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology report examines market trends, operating issues, regulatory readiness, digital transformation priorities, and client satisfaction across the payer technology sector. The study identifies leading vendors across critical payer IT categories, including:



care management

claims

prior authorization

interoperability and other essential operational domains



“Black Book's annual payer technology rankings are built to identify vendors that are delivering measurable value to health plans, managed care organizations, and payer technology users,” said Doug Brown, Founder of the vendor-agnostic HIT industry research firm.“The recognition of Medecision as the top client-rated vendor in Care Management, LTSS, and Complex Care Coordination Technology reflects strong client validation in a category that is increasingly important to payer digital transformation.”

FAQs



What has Black Book announced? Black Book Research has announced its 2026 #1 client-rated payer IT vendors across managed care technology.

What award did Medecision win? Medecision was ranked #1 in Care Management, LTSS, and Complex Care Coordination Technology in The 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology: Managed Care and Health Plans by Black Book Research. Where can I find 2026 Black Book rankings information? Official results can be found in 2026 Top Client-Rated Payer IT Vendors Across 27 Managed Care Technology Categories Named in Black Book User Surveys

This recognition was achieved by the Aerial platform, now modernized and unified under the Medecision name. To learn more about how Medecision's award-winning platform can help your organization modernize care delivery, visit

About Medecision

Medecision's unified data platform, agentic AI capabilities, and embedded change support empower health plans, providers, and risk-bearing organizations to realize better outcomes. Impacting more than 95 million American lives, we pair modern technology with strategic guidance to seamlessly turn insight into action. Medecision helps healthcare organizations define the future of intelligent health by modernizing operations, improving outcomes at scale, and reducing administrative complexity. For more information, visit

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology research and client satisfaction firm providing market intelligence, vendor performance insights, and user-driven rankings across healthcare software, services, platforms, and digital transformation markets. Download multiple gratis industry insight reports at or contact ...

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