Beamr To Demonstrate To AV Teams How To Integrate ML-Safe Compression Across Their Workflows At Vehicle Tech Week Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herzliya, Israel, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that it will demonstrate its ML-safe technology for autonomous vehicles (AV) at Vehicle Tech Week Europe, to be held June 23–25 in Stuttgart, Germany. The event draws OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and AV development teams, bringing together three established trade shows on a single European platform for the first time. To schedule a meeting with Beamr's team (booth A256), use this link.

Beamr will present "From uncertainty to confidence: ML-aware video data for autonomous vehicles" on the AVT Live Stage, June 24, 10:30–10:55. This session draws on Beamr's validated technology, addressing how to integrate compression across the AV stack, from ingestion to GPU-accelerated cloud processing, while preserving ML model accuracy.

AV teams' workflows depend on object detection accuracy, depth estimation error, and captioning consistency. Beamr's ML-safe technology addresses these accuracy and consistency metrics for petabyte-scale real-world fleet footage and synthetic data. Benchmarks confirmed up to 50% file size reduction with less than 2% difference in object detection accuracy. Detections and classifications aligned closely, localization differences were minimal, and confidence scores remained highly correlated. For world foundation model pipelines, Beamr delivered 41%–57% file size reduction with no measurable impact on captioning outputs. Beamr's most recent research extended these results into model training, showing that Beamr-compressed footage can strengthen the depth model trained on it.

"Working closely with AV engineering teams has given Beamr a clear view of where the real challenges sit - data volumes, model accuracy across the pipeline, integration into established workflows," said Dani Megrelishvili, Beamr Chief Product Officer. "Beamr's validated ML-safe results give those teams the technical foundation, and our direct work with them at Vehicle Tech Week Europe is about applying it to their specific workflows."

To test Beamr's ML-safe technology on your AV workflows and discuss your use case with our video data experts, schedule a meeting at booth A256 here.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr's perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

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