Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2026 Detroit Homebuyers Fair Returns June 20 At Huntington Place


2026-06-10 08:16:16
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In celebration of National Homeownership Month, the 2026 Detroit Homebuyers Fair will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. This free, citywide event is designed to equip aspiring homeowners with the knowledge, tools, and professional support needed to confidently navigate the homebuying process.

Presented by Project REACH Detroit, National Faith Homebuyers (NFH), MiSide, Community Impact Network, and Detroit Future City, the Homebuyers Fair brings together Detroit's leading housing organizations, financial institutions, and industry experts for a full day of education, empowerment, and community connection.

Vivica A. Fox to Deliver Keynote Address
Award winning actress, producer, entrepreneur, and advocate Vivica A. Fox will headline the event with an inspiring keynote focused on empowerment, ownership, and building generational wealth through informed financial decision making.

Event Highlights
Attendees will enjoy a dynamic lineup of resources, entertainment, and hands on learning opportunities, including:

20+ Exhibitors
Banks. Mortgage Lenders. Realtors. Title Companies. Insurance Agencies. Contractors. Housing Counselors. Nonprofits

Live Music & Entertainment
Host: Detroit's Own Tune Up Man
Comics: HaHa Davis & Simply Shanell
DJs & Radio Hosts: Mildred Gaddis and Mason

Home Depot Repair Seminar
Practical home maintenance tips to protect your investment and save money.

Vendor Marketplace

Financial Literacy & Credit Workshops

Raffles & Giveaways

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026
Check In: 9:30 AM
Event Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location:
Huntington Place
1 Washington Blvd.
Detroit, MI 48226

Admission: FREE

For more information, please visit .

MENAFN10062026003118003196ID1111238673



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search