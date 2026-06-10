YASC / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

New Product Debut | YASC Showcases Multiple New Products at PCIM Europe 2026

10.06.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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WUHAN, China, WUHU, China and NUREMBERG, Germany, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June 9-11, 2026, at PCIM Europe 2026, a premier global power electronics exhibition, YASC made its debut by showcasing a full range of silicon carbide (SiC) power devices-from industrial-grade to automotive-grade-alongside multiple new products. The company presented more efficient and reliable industry solutions to customers and supply chain partners worldwide.



PCIM Europe, one of the most influential and longest-running professional events in the global power electronics sector, has evolved into a key platform that connects academic and industrial communities, showcases cutting-edge technologies, and facilitates industry collaboration since its inception in 1979. At this year's exhibition, YASC highlighted solutions for four key fields: industrial energy, green transportation, home appliances, and solid-state transformer (SST) & smart microgrid, showcasing dozens of products to a global audience and attracting significant attention from industry experts and customers. The showcase featured two automotive-grade power modules designed for traction inverters in new energy vehicles (NEVs): the E2D SiC for commercial vehicles and the E2Dmini-J SiC for passenger vehicles. The E2D SiC module offers plug-and-play functionality and is highly adaptable to commercial vehicle platforms. Its product quality is proven and reliable, benefiting from in-house full-stack development that provides a cost advantage. It has also passed third-party CNAS reliability certification. The E2Dmini-J SiC module boasts several key features: high current capacity and low stray inductance, a standard HPD Mini interface with integrated functions, and a cost advantage as a self-developed high-performance SiC product. This module effectively reduces switching loss and ensures sustained high-power output in NEVs. Both products meet all key performance metrics, are production-ready, and are poised to effectively enable electric mobility. In the industrial energy sector, YASC showcased a host of self-developed high-performance products, including 1200V industrial-grade SiC SBDs, MOSFETs, and modules. These products are compatible with mainstream circuit topologies like hard/soft switching and resonance circuits, and they address applications in PV energy storage systems, onboard charging, SST flexible power transmission, and industrial automation. Additionally, in the home appliance and SST & smart microgrid sectors, YASC showcased products with unique advantages, demonstrating the strong market potential of SiC devices to the audience. Amid global climate change and a shifting international energy landscape, demand for low carbon emissions and energy savings is growing. Driven by the pursuit of efficiency in new energy vehicles, PV energy storage, and data centers, SiC devices are entering a golden age thanks to their unique material advantages and widespread adoption. YASC's debut at PCIM Europe 2026 not only showcased its cutting-edge product portfolio but also demonstrated the company's determination and capability to drive global energy transformation through technological innovation. About YASC

YASC is a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor products. It has the full manufacturing capabilities of epitaxial processing, product and module designing, wafer fabricating, assembly and testing. YASC owns the world class 6''/8'' production line equipment and advanced supporting system. It offers a full range of SiC SBD and MOSFET products from industrial grade to automotive grade, covering wide applications for new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, energy storage, power supply, charging station and smart grid. Photo -



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