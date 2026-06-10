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Explosion Rocks Iran's Qeshm Island Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
(MENAFN) An explosion reverberated across Iran's Qeshm Island in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Iran's state-run Mehr News Agency reported, as regional tensions around one of the world's most strategically vital waterways continue to run dangerously high.
The cause of the blast was not immediately established.
Local reports suggested the explosion may have originated at some distance from Qeshm city, or could be connected to activity in the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil supply passes daily.
The incident unfolds against a backdrop of sharply escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States, with both sides exchanging threats in recent days over the strategic waterway.
Adding to the alarm, local reports indicated that parts of Hormozgan province and stretches of the Persian Gulf coastline had come under what sources described as US attacks since the early hours of Wednesday, with Iranian armed forces said to have responded. Those claims could not be independently verified at the time of publication.
The cause of the blast was not immediately established.
Local reports suggested the explosion may have originated at some distance from Qeshm city, or could be connected to activity in the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil supply passes daily.
The incident unfolds against a backdrop of sharply escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States, with both sides exchanging threats in recent days over the strategic waterway.
Adding to the alarm, local reports indicated that parts of Hormozgan province and stretches of the Persian Gulf coastline had come under what sources described as US attacks since the early hours of Wednesday, with Iranian armed forces said to have responded. Those claims could not be independently verified at the time of publication.
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