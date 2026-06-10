Acrobatic And Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup Crowns Champions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Acrobatic Gymnastics and Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup been held at the National Gymnastics Arena, AzerNEWS reports.

Over the course of three days, nearly 220 gymnasts from 14 countries competed in the World Cup, while the international tournament featured more than 150 athletes representing 10 nations.

Azerbaijan celebrated a major success at the FIG World Cup, where the women's group consisting of Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, and Nazrin Zeyniyeva claimed the gold medal with a score of 29.300 points.

In keeping with tradition, the prestigious AGF Trophy was awarded to athletes who achieved the highest execution scores during the qualification stage.

In aerobic gymnastics, the awards went to Anton Kolobov of Russia in the men's individual category, Anastasia Dmitrieva of Russia in the women's individual event, and Borislava Ivanova and Hristo Manolov of Bulgaria in the mixed pairs competition. In acrobatic gymnastics, Azerbaijan's women's group earned the AGF Trophy.

At the international tournament, Azerbaijani gymnasts competed in a total of six acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics programs.

In the junior mixed pairs competition, Madina Ibrahimli and Togrul Gulmaliyev won the gold medal, while Sema Hajizade and Arif Mammadzade secured silver. In the junior men's individual event, Arif Mammadzade captured gold and Togrul Gulmaliyev added a silver medal to the team's tally.

Among the juniors, Ayan Iskandarli, Maryam Aliyeva, and Ayla Ismayilzada earned bronze in the trio event. Another bronze medal was won in the group competition by Nuray Aliyeva, Ayten Nasirzada, Gulnur Agalarova, Aliya Jafarli, and Khadija Alasgarova.

In the youth category, Ayan Aghayeva, Fidan Ibrahimova, Leyla Ahmadova, Aydan Malikova, and Tahmina Ibrahimova secured bronze in the group event, further increasing Azerbaijan's medal count at the tournament.