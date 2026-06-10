Azerbaijan Calls For Instilling Legal Awareness In Children
"All of Azerbaijan's natural and geographical resources and scientific potential are being mobilized and directed towards the development of human capital. This is of great importance in terms of ensuring the sustainability of our future," she explained.
According to her, in Azerbaijan, children's rights and family issues are an integral part of human rights.
"There is legislation that defines legal frameworks in this area at both the international and national levels.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment