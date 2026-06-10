Azerbaijan Calls For Instilling Legal Awareness In Children

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Legal awareness should be instilled in children, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, Bahar Muradova, said at the presentation ceremony of the research report "Legal thoughts of adolescents in Azerbaijan" and the "Children and Law" book prepared by the committee, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

"All of Azerbaijan's natural and geographical resources and scientific potential are being mobilized and directed towards the development of human capital. This is of great importance in terms of ensuring the sustainability of our future," she explained.

According to her, in Azerbaijan, children's rights and family issues are an integral part of human rights.

"There is legislation that defines legal frameworks in this area at both the international and national levels.

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