Arab League Chief Condemns Iranian Attacks On Jordan, Gulf States

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 10 (Petra) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday strongly condemned Iran's missile and drone attacks on Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain as a vicious aggression.

In a statement, he expressed deep concern over Iran's continued attacks on Arab countries with the aim of escalation, which is an unacceptable approach to undermine Arab regional security and simultaneously blackmail the international community.

Arab League spokesperson Gamal Roshdy quoted Aboul Gheit as reaffirming his full solidarity with Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

He also called on the parties to expedite efforts to reach an agreement to end the crisis that has been ongoing for 100 days.

//Petra// NQ