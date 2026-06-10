Illegal Water Connections Dismantled In Qatraneh Area- WAJ

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) – Ministry of Water and Irrigation's Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) continued its campaign to remove encroachments on main water pipelines in Qatraneh region on the Desert Highway, in cooperation with Aqaba Water Company and the Public Security Directorate.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry said the recent crackdown targeted repeated attacks on drinking water lines, which are used to supply sprayers for washing cars and trucks traveling en route the main road between Amman and Aqaba.

The statement added that the ministry's workers seized a number of illegally constructed tanks and sprayers on the roadside and direct encroachments on the water mains.

After dismantling all illegal fixtures, the ministry said the necessary reports were prepared to initiate legal action against violators.

//Petra// AG