Cannbro Highlights Cannabis Compliance, Medical Applications, And Supply Chain Innovation At Cannabis Expo Johannesburg 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JOHANNESBURG, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 29, 2026, Global cannabis technology company CannBro was invited to Cannabis Expo Johannesburg to share insights on regulatory compliance, medical applications, and supply chain strategies in emerging cannabis markets.







During the event, CannBro emphasized its collaboration with CHEEBA Cannabis Academy to promote industry education, compliance awareness, and the development of regulatory standards in emerging cannabis markets. The company highlighted the importance of establishing robust regulatory and compliance frameworks for sustainable industry growth.



As a company certified with ISO 13485 and GMP, CannBro actively explores medical cannabis applications and collaborates with healthcare institutions to discuss potential clinical research and CBD product applications.

CannBro also presented its“Factory Pricing + Local Stock” strategy, combining manufacturing capabilities in China with localized warehouses abroad, enabling efficient local inventory delivery. The company currently operates warehouses in the United States, Canada, Germany, and South Africa, having supported over 150 customers with local stock delivery solutions that reduce costs and improve inventory turnover.



In addition, CannBro visited local cannabis cultivation facilities to gain insights into the evolving South African market and explore potential collaborations in cultivation, medical applications, and compliant product development.

Andy Zhao, CEO of CannBro, commented:

“As the global cannabis market matures, compliance and medical applications will become key drivers for sustainable growth. CannBro remains committed to advancing the industry through education, medical research, and supply chain innovation.”

Company: CannBro Technology (PTY ) LTD

Contact Person: Krik yang

Email:...

Website:

Telephone:27 637190808

City: Johannesburg

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

