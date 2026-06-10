Parexel To Showcase Seven Research Posters And Debut New Hematology Playbook At The European Hematology Association Congress 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five in-person poster presentations and two virtual posters highlight Parexel's thought leadership in real-world evidence, comparative outcomes and regulatory insights across hematologic diseases

“At the Turning Point: Shaping the Future of Hematology” playbook offers strategic guidance for hematology drug developers to accelerate their programs and bring new products to patients

RALEIGH, N.C., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world's life sciences industry, today announced its experts will present seven research posters during the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress, June 11–14 in Stockholm, Sweden. Parexel's presence at EHA 2026 will also mark the launch of At the Turning Point: Shaping the Future of Hematology, a thought leadership resource grounded in the company's expertise and insights from 250 hematology programs across nearly 70 countries over the past five years.

Poster Presentations

Parexel researchers will present seven posters during EHA 2026, including five in person and two available online. Poster abstracts are embargoed until June 11 at 8 a.m. CEST:

In-Person Presentations (all times are CEST):



“ Comparative Real-World Overall Survival in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: CAR T-Cell Therapies Versus Bispecific Antibodies”



First author: Vladimir Otasevic, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director

Date and time: Friday, June 12 from 6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

“ ICANS After CAR-T Therapy: Persistent Cognitive but Not Psychiatric Risk - A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis”



First author: Heidi Cho, M.D., Vice President, Franchise Head and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Hematology

Date and time: Saturday, June 13 from 6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

“ Impact of Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation Following Quadruplet Therapy (Dara-VRd) on Survival Outcomes in Multiple Myeloma: A Real-World Data Analysis”



First author: Lanzhu Yue, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Director, Therapeutic Area Head of Lymphoma and Non-Malignant Hematology

Date and time: Friday, June 12 from 6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

“ Real-World Outcomes of Sickle Cell Disease Patients Transitioning From Pediatric to Adult Care: Impact on Acute Care Utilization”



First author: Heidi Cho, M.D., Vice President, Franchise Head and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Hematology

Date and time: Friday, June 12 from 6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

“ Risk of Bleeding in Mantle Cell Lymphoma Patients Treated with Covalent Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors and Contemporary Anticoagulant or Antiplatelet Agents: Real-World Data Insights”



First author: Vladimir Otasevic, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director Date and time: Saturday, June 13 from 6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.



Available Online:



“ Infections Following Combined Therapy with a GPRC5DxCD3 Bispecific Antibody (Talquetamab) or BCMA Bispecific Antibodies (Elranatamab/Teclistamab) and Tocilizumab, in Multiple Myeloma Patients”

First author: Heidi Cho, M.D., Vice President, Franchise Head and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Hematology

“ Regulatory Divergence in R/R AML: Contrasting FDA and EMA Approaches to Real-World Evidence and Trial Design” First author: Sinan Sarac, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Oncology Europe, Regulatory Consulting



“Emerging therapies in hematology are advancing at an extraordinary pace, creating new opportunities to improve patient outcomes through longer remissions, more effective disease management and innovative treatment approaches,” said Heidi Cho, M.D., Vice President, Franchise Head and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Hematology at Parexel, who will lead the company's on-site activities at the meeting.“Our research presentations and new hematology playbook reflect the depth of experience Parexel has gained across hundreds of global hematology studies. Our experiences provide actionable insights to help sponsors navigate complexity, make critical development decisions with greater confidence and help bring transformative therapies to patients faster.”

The European Hematology Association is the leading professional organization dedicated to the research, diagnosis and treatment of blood diseases, bringing together thousands of clinicians, scientists and industry professionals each year.

Launch of the Hematology Playbook

Authored by Parexel subject matter experts, At the Turning Point: Shaping the Future of Hematology addresses trial design innovation, patient-centric development strategies, navigation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and National Medicinal Products Administration (NMPA) regulatory landscape, operationalization of complex hematology trials, and the integration of real-world evidence from the start of development. The resource is written for hematology drug developers, including biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors approaching first-in-human studies, preparing for Phase III studies, and managing multi-regional development.

Key Findings



Five-year relative survival rates for blood cancers have climbed significantly over the past three decades, rising from 48% to 68% for leukemia and 32% to 62% for myeloma. As a result, the pool of patients eligible for clinical trials has shifted, intensifying competition for enrollment across hematology studies.

Patient navigation deployment drove a 29% decrease in screen fail rate across a Parexel-supported hematology study, with 100% of sites opting into navigator support.

Gene therapies for sickle cell disease and hemophilia approved between 2023 and 2025 have fallen short of projected commercial uptake, a pattern the playbook traces to poorly defined patient profiles during protocol design. China's investigator-initiated trial pathway can be approximately two years faster and substantially less costly than other traditional IND routes, positioning the country as a strategic accelerator for first-in-human hematology studies.



For more information about Parexel's presence at EHA 2026 or to schedule a meeting with Parexel experts, please visit Parexel Events. To access Parexel's hematology playbook, visit Parexel Insights.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world's life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 22,000+ global employees work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind - broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare's most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights -driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients - With Heart®. We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for“Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for "Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research" and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

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