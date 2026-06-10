Edison Interactive Names Super Bowl Champion Sidney Rice To Board Of Directors As Hospitality And Golf Technology Platform Accelerates National Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four-Time Inc. 5000 Honoree Adds Pro Bowl Wide Receiver, Entrepreneur, and Investor to Board Following Acquisition of the Shark Experience Golf Platform and Recent Addition of Kevin Harrington

DENVER, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Interactive, the cloud-based hospitality technology platform powering connected screen systems for leading brands across hospitality, gaming, and golf, today announced that Super Bowl XLVIII champion and entrepreneur Sidney Rice has joined its Board of Directors as a Strategic Advisor and Board Director.





Rice's appointment comes during a period of significant momentum for the Denver-based company. Edison is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and recently acquired the Shark Experience Presented by Verizon, the on-course golf cart technology platform Edison has powered for seven years, taking full ownership of an established, revenue-generating golf media system deployed across courses nationwide. Earlier this year, As Seen On TV pioneer and serial entrepreneur Kevin Harrington also joined Edison's board. Rice's arrival reinforces the company's strategy of building a board with real operating credibility across hospitality, sports, and consumer brands.

A Real Operator's Track Record

Sidney Rice is best known for the career that included a Pro Bowl selection with the Minnesota Vikings and a Super Bowl XLVIII championship with the Seattle Seahawks. What he has built since walking off the field is what made Edison want him at the table.

Rice is the founder of Dossier Wine, a consumer brand he is actively scaling. He led the expansion of Wingstop franchise operations into Washington, applying a genuine operator's discipline to unit economics, market development, and brand growth. He has built an investment and advisory portfolio across sports technology, consumer brands, and real estate and hospitality. He has done this work with the same competitive intensity that defined his playing career, and he has done it while staying deeply embedded in the communities and relationships that define life after professional sports.

“Edison is doing what I have spent the last decade looking for in a technology opportunity,” said Sidney Rice.“It is building real revenue infrastructure in industries with massive untapped potential. Hotel screens and golf courses are two of the most underutilized media environments in the world. Edison has the platform, the team, and the customers to change that. I am joining this board to help make that growth happen as fast as possible.”

Where Hospitality, Golf, and Brands Meet

Edison's two core markets are hospitality and golf, and Rice's relationships and credibility extend naturally across both.

In the hotel vertical, Edison's connected TV platform serves leading hospitality brands and reaches captive audiences of business travelers, corporate executives, convention attendees, and affluent leisure guests. Rice's experience as a brand founder and operator gives him fluency in the conversations Edison has with hotel groups, corporate advertisers, and the agencies that sit between them.

In golf, Edison is positioning itself as the defining technology layer across the connected golf course. Building on the Shark Experience acquisition, Edison is preparing to launch a new golf-specific television product in Q4 of this year and is developing the next generation of its GPS golf cart platform for launch in 2027. Rice is an avid golfer who is genuinely embedded in the game's community, and he brings that authenticity to conversations with course operators and golf brands.

“We are building a board with people who have actually done the work,” said Nick Stanitz-Harper, Co-Founder and CEO of Edison Interactive.“Sidney has built businesses, opened markets, and competed at the highest level of his craft for over two decades. He brings credibility and relationships across hospitality, sports, and consumer brands that match exactly what Edison needs at this stage. Just as important, he is the kind of board member who is going to show up and contribute, which is the only kind we are interested in.”

About Sidney Rice

Sidney Rice is a former NFL wide receiver, Pro Bowl selection, and Super Bowl XLVIII champion with the Seattle Seahawks. Since retiring from professional football, Rice has founded Dossier Wine, expanded Wingstop franchise operations in Washington, and built an active investment and advisory portfolio across sports technology, consumer brands, and real estate and hospitality. An avid golfer, Rice is a recognized voice at the intersection of sports, business, and consumer culture.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a cloud-based technology platform powering the next generation of connected screen systems across hotels, golf courses, and high-dwell hospitality environments. The platform transforms in-room televisions and on-course cart screens from static devices into centrally managed, intelligent systems, delivering premium guest experiences, real-time operational intelligence through ArgusX autonomous monitoring, and portfolio-level control at enterprise scale. Edison is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree serving leading brands across hospitality, gaming, and golf nationwide.

For operators, Edison shifts the in-room and on-course screen from a fixed cost center to a revenue-aligned asset, with built-in monetization that enables direct participation in advertising revenue generated within their own environments. For media buyers and brands, Edison provides access to a premium CTV channel within hotel in-room environments and a high-dwell DOOH channel within golf course ecosystems, reaching verified, high-income audiences including business travelers, convention attendees, corporate executives, and affluent leisure guests.

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Media Contact

Amanda Ford

VP of Operations, Edison |...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at