Diamondlake (OTC: DLMI) Announces Strategic $5 Million Investment From E-Cobalt Investing (ECI) To Advance Tokenization Of Institutional-Grade Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment Supports the Digitization and Fractional Ownership of Institutional-Quality Real Estate Assets Across the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiamondLake (OTC:DLMI) today announced a proposed strategic investment of up to $5 million from e-Cobalt Investing (ECI), to be made as a direct private investment in DiamondLake common stock and funded in tranches, subject to definitive documentation and customary closing conditions, in the process providing growth capital to accelerate the partnership's vision of bringing institutional-grade commercial real estate assets onto blockchain-based platforms through 2026-era tokenization and digital ownership structures.







The investment reflects a shared belief that digital asset markets are entering a new phase of evolution, driven not by speculation, but by ownership of real businesses, cash-flowing assets, and institutional-grade investment opportunities.

As regulatory clarity continues to emerge, stablecoins validate blockchain settlement rails, and institutional participation in digital assets accelerates, industry attention has increasingly shifted toward real-world assets (RWAs) as one of the most significant long-term opportunities in global capital markets. Through its strategic alignment with SteelWave, DiamondLake gains access to a robust pipeline of institutional-quality commercial real estate opportunities.

SteelWave's established platform has the capability to source, structure, and execute approximately $2 billion annually in commercial real estate transactions through relationships and infrastructure developed over decades in traditional markets. This figure reflects SteelWave's historical transaction capacity in traditional real estate markets and does not represent assets committed to, owned by, or available to DiamondLake.

The partnership is thus designed to combine that premium asset pipeline with DiamondLake's public-market infrastructure and long-term liquidity strategy, creating a framework capable of modernizing how investors access, own, and participate in institutional-grade assets.

“Most organizations discussing tokenization are focused on technology,” said Barry DiRaimondo, Co-Founder and CEO of SteelWave.“Technology alone is not enough”.

“The future leaders in this market will be the groups that control high-quality assets while pairing them with compliant digital infrastructure and public-market access. We have access to institutional-grade commercial real estate opportunities at a meaningful scale, and welcome any investment in DiamondLake that will help accelerate our ability to bring those assets into the emerging tokenized economy.”

DiamondLake intends to utilize the investment proceeds to expand platform capabilities, pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships, strengthen regulatory and compliance infrastructure, and facilitate the onboarding of premier commercial real estate assets targeted for future tokenization initiatives.

Beyond commercial real estate, DiamondLake's broader pipeline includes opportunities across private equity, sports, television, music and entertainment, media, consumer products, intellectual property, healthcare, and other sectors where high-quality real-world assets can benefit from improved ownership infrastructure and liquidity solutions. CEO Brian J. Esposito has been an outspoken advocate for the application of regulated digital assets to modern-day finance for decades prior to taking part in this exciting partnership.

“Over the last decade, blockchain technology proved that digital ownership works. The next decade will be defined by bringing real economic value onto those rails,” said Brian J. Esposito, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondLake.

“We believe the greatest opportunity in digital assets now sits at the intersection of institutional capital, public-market infrastructure, blockchain-enabled ownership, and premium real-world assets. DiamondLake is building precisely that bridge. This investment positions us to participate in what we believe will be one of the most significant shifts in capital formation and asset ownership in modern financial history.”

According to industry estimates, the U.S. commercial real estate market exceeds $20 trillion in value, while tokenized real-world assets are projected to become a multi-trillion-dollar segment of global financial markets over the coming decade. And, as institutional investors seek greater efficiency, liquidity, transparency, and access to previously illiquid assets, tokenization continues to emerge as a compelling solution for modernizing ownership structures.

DiamondLake believes the convergence of institutional-quality assets, public-market accessibility, and blockchain-based ownership infrastructure will create a powerful foundation for the next generation of capital markets; the Company intends to position itself at the forefront of that transformation by creating scalable pathways between private asset ownership, public market participation, and digital liquidity.

“The $5 million investment marks an important milestone in DiamondLake's long-term strategy to become a leading platform for tokenized real-world assets and institutional-grade digital ownership solutions,” Esposito concluded.

About ECI

ECI (e-Cobalt Investing LLC) serves as the strategic connective layer linking DiamondLake and SteelWave, structuring institutional investment vehicles and facilitating the flow of capital into real world assets. ECI provides access to non real estate intellectual property, private market opportunities, and diversified investment strategies, while activating a high net worth investor network.

About DiamondLake

Founded in Utah in 1954, DiamondLake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and the planned launch of security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed investment, the anticipated use of proceeds, the parties' plans for tokenization and asset onboarding, and market-size projections. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The proposed investment remains subject to definitive documentation and customary closing conditions and may not be completed on the terms described, or at all. DiamondLake undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

No Offer of Securities

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any securities referenced have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption.

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