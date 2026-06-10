Virtra Expands Orlando Presence With Purchase Of Dual-Building Campus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today announced the purchase of its Orlando building along with a neighboring property, reinforcing the Company's long-term commitment to Central Florida and expanding its established presence within the region's globally recognized military simulation and training community.

VirTra's Orlando campus is located within Central Florida Research Park, a major defense, simulation, aerospace and technology hub that brings together leading industry participants, government stakeholders, and academic and research institutions. Neighbors within Central Florida Research Park include Boeing, BAE Systems, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics, among more than 140 companies. This proximity supports VirTra's ability to remain closely connected to customer needs, partner activity, and evolving training requirements across the military simulation and training ecosystem.

By purchasing its existing Orlando facility and acquiring the neighboring property, VirTra is converting an established operating footprint into a larger, owned campus designed to support customer engagement, program activity, partner collaboration, and future operational needs as VirTra continues to advance immersive training solutions for military and law enforcement customers.

“The purchase of our Orlando facility, along with a neighboring building, represents a long-term investment in both VirTra's future and the Central Florida community,” said John Givens, CEO of VirTra.“Orlando plays a critical role in the military simulation and training industry, and this expansion reinforces our commitment to supporting Team Orlando, our customers, and the broader defense training ecosystem for years to come.”

VirTra has maintained a presence in Central Florida for years, working alongside industry, government, and military partners within the region's modeling, simulation, and training ecosystem. The expanded campus deepens that presence and provides a more permanent platform to host customers showcase immersive training technologies in a market central to military readiness and simulation innovation.









VirTra's expanded Orlando campus provides a strong operating foundation within Central Florida Research Park, a world leading military simulation and training hub.

The newly acquired facility will provide VirTra with greater operational flexibility and control to support customer-facing activities, administrative functions, program-related work, and strategic collaboration as military and law enforcement agencies continue to modernize training.

In addition to its Orlando expansion, VirTra's 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona, strengthens the Company's ability to produce high-quality training solutions in the United States. The facility supports American jobs, enhances domestic manufacturing capabilities, and helps ensure military and law enforcement customers receive reliable, mission-ready training tools built to support national readiness.

“From our Orlando presence to our Arizona manufacturing operations, VirTra is investing in the people, facilities, and technologies needed to support our customers and strengthen the communities where we operate,” Givens added.“These investments reflect our commitment to American manufacturing, national readiness, and the continued advancement of lifesaving training solutions.”

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators for military and law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. Since 1993, VirTra has been dedicated to saving lives by providing highly effective, realistic training designed to prepare public safety and military professionals for the most difficult real-world situations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” provisions of those sections. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,”“would,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to support customer engagement, program activity, partner collaboration, future operational needs, domestic manufacturing capabilities, national readiness, and the continued advancement and adoption of its simulation training solutions across military and law enforcement markets. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. VirTra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alec Wilson and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

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949-574-3860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at